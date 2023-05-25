City Winery Boston Presents Jorma Kaukonen In Concert

City Winery Boston is welcoming rock and roll legend Jorma Kaukonen live in concert on Friday, June 23rd at 8:00 PM.

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and rock. He has been creating music since 1964 and is recognized as one of the foremost singer-songwriters in his field, continuing to tour the world bringing his unique styling to old blues tunes while presenting new songs of weight and dimension.

Kaukonen is a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna. His secret is in playing spontaneous and unfiltered music, with an individual expression of personality.

Jorma Kaukonen has been a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee since 1996 as a member of Jefferson Airplane with trailblazing albums Surrealistic Pillow, After Bathing at Baxter's, Crown of Creation, Bless Its Pointed Little Head and Volunteers.

Throughout his career, Kaukonen has recorded more than a dozen solo albums on major labels beginning with 1974's Quah and continuing with his acoustic releases on Red House Records, Stars in My Crown and River of Time.

Kaukonen said in a recent interview he is constantly looking to take his musical horizons further, always moving forward, “You just can't go backward. The arrow of time only goes in One Direction”.

City Winery was founded in New York City in 2008 by Michael Dorf to deliver a unique combined culinary and cultural experience to urban wine enthusiasts. Each City Winery offers intimate concerts, food and wine seminars, private event spaces, upscale dining, and a fully functioning winery.

Today, City Winery has physical locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley. There are also four other concepts run by the company: City Vineyard at Pier 26, City Winery at Rockefeller Center, City Winery Chicago at the Riverwalk, and City Winery Greenway in Boston.

Jorma Kaukonen plays City Winery Boston Friday June 23 at 8pm (doors open at 6pm). To purchase tickets and a complete schedule of upcoming shows and events at City Winery Boston visit Click Here.