Choral Art Society Welcomes New Singers For Fall Season

Choral Art Society of the South Shore, a welcoming, non-auditioned community chorus, invites new singers to attend the first rehearsal of the fall season on Tuesday, September 14, from 7 to 9 pm, at First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate. Artistic Director and Conductor Danica A. Buckley welcomes returning members and newcomers of all skill levels to join the first rehearsal and learn about the fall season. Rehearsals continue on Tuesday nights through the season, culminating in a December performance.

"We look forward to singing together in person again," Buckley shares. "We are planning a regular season, while being aware that the pandemic is still a fluid situation. We are prepared to pivot to smaller, distanced rehearsals, outdoor rehearsals, online rehearsals and alternative performances, if necessary, to keep our singers engaged."

For the safety of all, CAS requires that all singers are vaccinated. Leadership will request a copy of vaccination cards upon arrival. Everyone is required to provide proof of vaccination to participate, as well as wearing masks during rehearsal.

This season's concert, entitled A Winter Day, is scheduled to perform on Sunday, December 5, 4 pm, at a location to be determined. The concert's featured work is written by Canadian contemporary composer Sarah Quartel, performed with piano and cello accompaniment. The five-movement work celebrates the frigid beauty of Canada's winters, as expressed in poems by Sara Teasdale, Lucy Maud Montgomery (of "Anne of Green Gables" fame), Melville Cane, as well as Quartel's own writings. Each movement depicts the passing times of day, beginning with the cold darkness before dawn (Timid Star), concluding as the evening turns to dusk, followed by darkness (Snow Toward Evening). The work conjures up vivid images of a cold, crisp winter, and swirling, dancing snowflakes. The concert culminates with delightful, joyous songs of the season.

To join Choral Art Society's membership, or for more information visit choralartsociety.org.