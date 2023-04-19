Changes In Latitudes, Jimmy Buffet Band To Play At Indian Ranch On June 3

Changes In Latitudes, the premier Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show will help Indian Ranch in Webster, MA kick off summer a bit early with a show on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A portion of the ticket proceeds will support the Webster Lake Association. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com.

Changes In Latitudes is the country's premier tribute show to singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, the master of the tropical lifestyle. This nationally acclaimed band travels the country with beach balls flying, dancing conga lines, and leis for all. They will take you to the ultimate beach party that's good clean fun for the entire family. Comprised of world class musicians, and traveling with a full tropical stage setup, Changes In Latitudes recreates the Jimmy Buffett concert experience with amazing authenticity. You can expect to hear such classics as "Margaritaville," "Come Monday," and, of course, "Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes," as well as other crowd-pleasing favorites, like "Brown Eyed Girl," "Southern Cross," "Another Saturday Night," and the Alan Jackson / Jimmy Buffett smash hit "It's Five O'clock Somewhere".

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2023 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience.

More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Get The Led Out on June 10th, Kip Moore on June 11th, Chase Rice on July 1st, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 9th, Pop 2000 Tour on July 15th, The Mavericks on July 22nd, Almost Queen: A tribute to QUEEN on July 23rd, Stephen Marley on July 27th, Fitz and The Tantrums on July 29th, Yachtley Crew on July 30th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 4th, Randy Houser on August 12th, Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime on August 13th, The Pike Hairfest on August 19th, The Pike RokFest on September 9th, Nash Icon Local CountryFest on September 24th, Aaron Lewis on September 30th (sold out) and October 1st. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Changes in Latitude on Saturday, June 3, 2023 go on-sale Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Gates for the shows will open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.

All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.