Celebrate 10 Years of BSC's 10x10 New Play Festival, Streaming March 11-21

10 Ten-Minute Plays x 10 Playwrights = 100 Minutes of Pure Joy

Mar. 10, 2021  

10x10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Lizzie Borden. Cupid. Brownies laced with pot. What's NOT to love about our virtual 10x10 New Play Festival this year? Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming online March 11-14 & 18-21.

"Gets better each year. It is a highlight of the winter theater season."
-Albany Times-Union

"One of the winter's most eagerly awaited theatre offerings."
-The Westfield News

Tickets are $35 for one viewer, $55 for a household viewing.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE AND PURCHASE TICKETS

Sponsored by Pittsfield Cooperative Bank.

Sponsored in part by Dr. Stephanie Beling • Glenna and Marty Bloom • Jadwiga and Donald Brown • Moe England • Linda and Robert Noonan • Diane and Arthur Provenz • Laurie and Bob Forman & Jane and Win Stuebner • Judy and Bruce Grinnell & Nancy McIntire • Interprint, Inc.


