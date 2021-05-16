Carolee Carmello, Stephanie J. Block, and More Set For Berkshire Theatre Group's Upcoming Concert Lineup

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced additional Broadway Favorites and the return of Bobbie's Summer Series as part of its summer concert lineup.

The Colonial Concert Series: Featuring Broadway Favorites includes three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello; stage and screen actor Krysta Rodriguez; Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block; two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and Broadway and television actor Graham Rowat; and Tony Award-winner Rachel Bay Jones. The Colonial Concert Series: Featuring Broadway Favorites will be presented under The Big Tent outside at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 14 at 12pm and BTG is offering a 10% discount for all front-line workers.

Bobbie's Summer Series returns this summer with concerts just outside the beautiful Unicorn Theatre patio at BTG's Stockbridge Campus. A collection of talented musicians will entertain with a variety of genres ranging from folk-rock to fiddle tunes to country and more. Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for use on the grass. The grounds will open at 6pm and the performances will begin at 7pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children 16 and under and BTG is offering a 25% discount for all healthcare workers. Food/beverage provided by KJ Nosh is an additional $20 per person and will be available for purchase in advance and on site. Bobbie's Summer Series is generously sponsored by Bobbie Hallig.



Kate Maguire says "As Brian Stokes Mitchell said when he performed under the Big Tent in Pittsfield last year: 'the acoustics here are perfect!' And with that in mind, we have more wonderful performers to entertain us this coming summer, both under The Big Tent in Pittsfield and on our beautiful Great Lawn in Stockbridge. Each experience we promise will bring some of the finest Broadway artists and musicians from all arenas to our stages."

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 14 at 12pm and may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling (413) 997-4444. Ticket office hours are every day from 12pm-5pm, or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (Colonial Theatre/Colonial Big Tent) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Berkshire Theatre Festival/Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (Unicorn Theatre/Courtyard Outside the Unicorn) & 83 East Main Street, (Fitzpatrick Main Stage/Main Stage Tent) Stockbridge, MA.

In person ticket sales will resume in Stockbridge at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage on June 7th.