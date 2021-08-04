Cape Rep Theatre Presents World Premiere Of New Musical ROCK THE BARD: MIDSUMMER

Cape Rep Theatre is introducing a new performance venue to audiences with its world premiere benefit production of Rock the Bard: Midsummer conceived and written by Kate Pazakis and directed by Dani Davis. August 2 through August 16, Sundays and Mondays at 7 PM. All proceeds go to benefit Cape Rep's Barn project and Education programs. Tickets are $25, call the box office for details. A cash bar and snacks will be available for purchase. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

About Rock the Bard: Midsummer

Conceived & Written by Kate Pazakis

Directed by Dani Davis

Costume Design by Robin McLaughlin

Lighting Design by Susan Nicholson

Director's Associate is Georgia Monroe

Rock the Bard: Midsummer is a romantic, sexy, silly, interactive, rock adaptation of the lovers' stories at the center of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream featuring songs we all know and love. All proceeds go to benefit the next phase of Cape Rep's Barn Project, the restoration of the interior into a new, flexible performance space and a home for the expansion of our thriving educational programs, including the Young Company and the Veterans Company.



The cast features a group of local favorites including Jess Andra, Seton Brown, Jess Georges, Jared Hagan, Chelsey Jo Ristaino, and Brittany Rolfs, with Michael Ryan and Georgia Monroe making their Cape Rep debut, accompanied by a stellar band featuring Paddo, Seamus and Macklin Devine and a special appearance by Adam Berry and Ben Berry.

All shows will be in Cape Rep's Courtyard, between the Indoor Theater and Barn, 3299 Main Street, Brewster. All Cape Rep staff and cast members have been fully vaccinated. Patrons who have been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask for this production. We request patrons who are not vaccinated to please wear a mask. For further information or to purchase tickets, contact the box office at 508.896.1888 or online at www.caperep.org.

Rock the Bard: Midsummer is presented with the generous support of Zudy, Cape Air, Cove Road Real Estate, Friend's Marketplace, Secure Storage, the knack, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, SBS One Source, Cape Cod Linen Rental, Amy Woods Fitness and Outside Cleaners, our 2021 season sponsors.

Cape Rep's 2021 Outdoor Theater season opened with Noises Off, July 7 - August 21, followed by the regional premiere of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane adapted by Dwayne Hartford from the award-winning book by Kate DiCamillo, August 24 - August 29. Our daytime children's programs feature the world premiere of The Fantastical House of Maya Mouse by local playwright Holly Erin McCarthy, July 14 - September 2, and the charming Puppets, Paul & Mary July 6 - August 24.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.