Cape Rep Theatre Presents NOISES OFF In The Outdoor Theater

What better way to come back to live theater than with a play about...live theater! The 36th season kicks off in the Outdoor Theater on July 7th with the hilarious comedy NOISES OFF, by Michael Frayn, July 7 through August 21, Wednesday through Saturday at 7 PM.

It's the final dress rehearsal and our intrepid theater company is desperately trying to put the finishing touches on their production of the British romp, Nothing On. Will they remember their lines for the opening night that is just hours away? Will the showmances within the company derail them? Does anyone have a clue what's going on? And for goodness sake, don't anyone say "break-a-leg!" because it might just happen! Theatrical shenanigans, comic chaos, and lots and lots of sardines.

As we return to the stage after our extended "intermission" we looked to our Cape Rep family of beloved artists and company members. The cast features a group of audience favorites and familiar faces including Jess Andra, Matt Corr, Nick Nudler, Cara Gerardi, Ari Lew, Holly Hansen, Dennis Cunningham, Ryan Sheehan, and Kirsten Peacock, making her Cape Rep debut.

Noises Off will be directed by Maura Hanlon with scenic design by Ryan McGettigan, costumes by Robin McLaughlin, and lighting by Susan Nicholson with stage manager Anthony Teixeira and assistant stage manager Nina Jones.

"Noises Off" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com.

Tickets are $30 all seating is reserved. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, July 9th. Group rates & Student Rush tickets also available, call the box office for details. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.