Cape Rep Theatre Presents A SYMPHONY OF CRICKETS Next Month

Cape Rep Theatre will present a new celebration of words and music, A Symphony of Crickets, based on the writing of acclaimed African-American poet Charles Coe. Performances will take place at venues around the Cape including July 15 at 5 pm at Wellfleet's Preservation Hall, July 17 at 7 pm at The Music Room in West Yarmouth, July 18 & 19 at 7 pm in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater, July 31 at 5 pm at Provincetown's Unitarian Universalist Meeting House and then back to Cape Rep's Indoor Theater August 29 & 30 at 7 pm. Tickets for Cape Rep Theatre are $25, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Indoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

About A Symphony of Crickets

Based on the poetry of award-winning African American writer & musician Charles Coe the evening will feature his selected works with musical interludes performed by an all-star 6-piece ensemble of outstanding musicians and vocalists with a wide ranging song list inspired by his poems, traversing jazz, funk, R&B, delta blues, and even classical styles, strung together in a seamless sequence outlining in words and tones the breadth of the American musical experience.

In addition to Mr. Coe, the performers will include noted songwriter & guitarist Mark van Bork, internationally acclaimed composer & saxophonist/flautist Ken Field, Boston-based drummer Phil Neighbors, bassist Blake Newman, and beloved Cape Cod vocalist Darlene Van Alstyne.

Cape Rep Theatre's 2022 season is made possible through the generous support of Cape Air, Zudy, SBS One Source, Friends' Marketplace, Cove Road Real Estate, Secure Storage, Snowy Owl Coffee Roasters, the knack, Cape Cod Linen Rental, RPM Carpets & Floor Coverings, and Apt Cape Cod.





Cape Rep's 2022 season opened with the regional premiere of Tumacho, May 26 - June 12, in the Indoor Theater followed by the music and spoken word performance, A Symphony of Crickets, based on the poetry of Charles Coe July 18 & 19 and August 29 & 30. The Indoor Theater will host the world premiere of the new work, From the Heart of the Wreck, August 17 - September 10, conceived and written by Kirsten Peacock and Nick Nudler based on the legend of the wreck of the Whydah. Cape Rep's Outdoor Theater will host the hit musical Mamma Mia!, July 6 - August 14. Our daytime children's programs will feature Click Clack Moo: Cows That Type based on the beloved book by Doreen Cronin, June 29 - September 1, and the charming Someone's in the Kitchen with Puppets, Paul & Mary June 28 - August 30.

Cape Cod Repertory Theatre Company, Inc. is a 501c3 organization, founded in 1986 as a company dedicated to creativity and professionalism. On seven acres of land in Nickerson State Park in Brewster, Massachusetts, Cape Rep Theatre is the steward of the beautiful land and historic buildings that are home to the company's three theaters, including the only outdoor theater on Cape Cod. Professional theater in an intimate setting.