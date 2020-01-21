Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra Will Present AN AFTERNOON OF CHAMBER MUSIC

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra (CCCO), Cape Cod's professional collaborative orchestra, presents its second annual An Afternoon of Chamber Music winter concert, on Sunday, February 16, 3 pm, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 533 Main Street, Rt. 28, Harwich Port. A reception follows the concert with an opportunity to meet the musicians. The Orchestra is conducted by Music Director Matthew Scinto, and the performance features Charles Overton, harp. A pre-concert student showcase performs at 2:15 pm.

"We might as well title this concert Dance from the Americas, with Aaron Copland's iconic American ballet 'Appalachian Spring' and Astor Piazolla's 'History of the Tango', featuring our harpist Charles Overton and violinist Emma Powell," shares Director Scinto. "I'm also pleased to be featuring three very talented Cape Cod student musicians in our pre-concert showcase - pianist James DellaMorte (senior at Sturgis Charter School), cellist Andrew Juan (junior at Sturgis Charter School), and soprano Olivia Di Bari (senior at Nauset Regional High School)."

Members of Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra present An Afternoon of Chamber Music, featuring a program centered on harp, strings and winds, highlighting the exceptional talent of Charles Overton, harp, in Grandjany's "Rhapsodie, Op. 10" and Piazzolla's "Histoire du Tango", paired with Dvořák's "Piano Quartet", rounding out to a rousing finish with the ever-beloved Copland "Appalachian Spring Suite".

"In Copland's case, I really don't think he quite understood the impact that his work would have on the 1944 American music scene. He didn't even have a title for the work, until choreographer Martha Graham suggested "Appalachian Spring" to him," shares Scinto. "It is a work that captures the essence of our vast country, written while World War II raged on in Europe. For me, it contains the somber quality of a country in war, whilst conveying the wit and joy of folk music. It is a timeless portrait of Americana."

Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra, founded in 2018, is inspired by Scinto's vision for the future of classical music on Cape Cod. He is fulfilling his mission to collaborate with local Cape individuals, arts organizations, and causes to create a unique concert experience of high quality, enriching, and memorable orchestral music. Featuring living composers is at the forefront of his plans; bringing audiences closer to music and the beauty found across Cape Cod communities.

Tickets to An Afternoon of Chamber Music are $40 for reserved floor or balcony seats, $30 for general admission, children under 12 are admitted for free. Tickets are available at capecodchamberorchestra.org, by calling 508-348-9202, or at the door by cash or credit card.

For more information visit capecodchamberorchestra.org, email info@capecodchamberorchestra.org, or follow Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram.

Program:

GRANDJANY Rhapsodie, Op. 10 | Charles Overton, harp

DVOŘÁK Piano Quartet in E Flat, Op. 87

PIAZZOLLA Histoire du Tango | Charles Overton, harp - Emma Powell, violin

COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite

About Dr. Matthew Scinto, Conductor

Matthew Scinto is an emerging conductor based in Cape Cod, where he currently serves as Founder and Music Director of the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra and the Music Director for the Civic Orchestra of New Haven (CT). He has twice studied conducting at the prestigious Tanglewood Music Center, was recently finalist for the Assistant Conductor of the San Antonio Symphony, and currently serves as a Cover Conductor for the Portland (ME) Symphony. He received his Doctor of Musical Art's degree from Boston University, where he twice received the Conducting Department Award for Excellence in Conducting. Matthew has worked with conductors Bramwell Tovey, Ken-David Masur, Stefan Asbury, Diane Wittry, Daniel Hege, Marin Alsop, David Effron, and Markand Thakar. He has conducted such orchestras as the Baltimore Chamber Orchestra, Symphoria, the New Haven Civic Orchestra, the Brandeis-Wellesley Orchestra, the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras, the Miami Music Festival Orchestra, the Syracuse University Symphony, and the Boston University Symphony and Chamber Orchestras. ​He previously graduated from Syracuse University (MM, 2014 & BM, 2012) where he studied conducting and viola.

