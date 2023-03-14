Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Names Ray Salva as Executive Director

Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (CCCMF), founded in 1979 by pianist Samuel Sanders, announces the appointment of Ray Salva as its new executive director. A seasoned non-profit professional and year-round resident of Osterville, he assumes the position from long-time Executive Director Elaine Lipton, who has been serving most recently in an emeritus role.

"It's an honor to become part of this far-reaching and inspiring Cape Cod tradition, ensuring that the joy of live music is accessible to all. I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with such a dynamic Board and truly exceptional artistic directors to bring world-class musicians and ensembles to our Cape community year-after-year," said Salva.

With more than 20 years of experience working in the performing arts, museum, and social advocacy sectors, Salva has held leadership roles with organizations ranging from Boston's Handel & Haydn Society to New York City's American Museum of Natural History. Prior to joining the Festival, he served as the sole development officer for Cape Cod's largest arts organization, Cape Symphony.

CCCMF Board President David Farer said "We are very excited to have Ray on board, with his wealth of experience and his enthusiasm. We look forward to working and collaborating with Ray as we approach the 44th season and beyond of our beloved Festival, which has been led so ably for the past decade and a half by Elaine as executive director, and by our sterling Artistic Directors Jon Manasse and Jon Nakamatsu, who join with us in welcoming Ray to the Festival family."

This summer, from July 25 through August 18, the Festival offers live chamber music concerts at iconic locations across Cape Cod. Venues include Cotuit Center for the Arts, Cotuit, First Congregational Church Wellfleet, Dennis Union Church, Dennis, First Congregational Church, Chatham, Simon Center for the Arts at Falmouth Academy, Falmouth, and the Salt Pond Amphitheater at the picturesque Cape Cod National Seashore Visitor Center, Eastham. The complete season schedule and tickets are available at capecodchambermusic.org.