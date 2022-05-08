CRAZY RICH ASIANS Screenwriter and Director Adele Lim Gave Speech at Emerson College Graduation Ceremony

Emerson College, the nation's premier institution for the arts, communication, and the liberal arts, held its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena on Sunday, May 8, 2022. During the ceremony, the College honored three award-winning artists, innovators, and Emersonians for their contributions and efforts to the arts, communication, and greater humanity. Crazy Rich Asians and Raya and the Last Dragon screenwriter Adele Lim '96; composer and singer Toshi Reagon, and Emerson Trustee, founder and chairman of Samuels & Associates, and film producer Steve Samuels each received honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees. Lim '96 gave the commencement address.

More than 1,000 undergraduate students received their degrees during the Commencement Ceremony that was held at the Agganis Arena at Boston University. The ceremony began at 10:00 am on Sunday, May 8 and was streamed live at emerson.edu/live . Graduate Hooding Ceremonies for the School of the Arts and School of Communication were held Saturday, May 7 at the Paramount Center on Emerson's campus.

"I admire your sense of community, of social justice, fairness, and your willingness to use your voice in the pursuit of those ideals," said Interim President William Gilligan in the President's Address at the ceremony. "The world needs you now to continue that with all the skills and knowledge you have acquired, the values you have developed and displayed, and that indomitable Emerson spirit that you have shown us often."

Commencement speaker Adele Lim '96, said, "I am far from done, but what I hope for myself, for all of us, for all of you, is what all great stories have: a journey that is authentic and meaningful, and if we're lucky, one that touches the lives of others."

Additional note: The College is displaying an end-of-year graduation celebration projection on the 13th-story LIttle Building residence hall, located at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets, visible in the evenings starting at 8:30 p.m., running through May 20.

Additional information about commencement can be viewed via https://www.emerson.edu/commencement .

