COME ON-A MY HOUSE Comes to Cotuit

Performances run February 13-16.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
COME ON-A MY HOUSE Comes to Cotuit Image
Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced its upcoming production of Come On-A My House, an unforgettable one-woman show starring the incomparable Trish LaRose. Inspired by legendary performances from Bette Midler and Chita Rivera, Come On-A My House promises an evening of heart, sass, and laughter.

Join Trish as she weaves story and song into a candid, eclectic journey about life as a New Yorker, becoming a mother, and uncovering her deep connection to Puerto Rico. Backed by a stellar six-piece band led by Musical Director Michael Dunford, with special performances by cast members Anthony Teixeira and Jess Andra, this show is a musical and emotional tour de force.

Featuring a diverse song list that spans from Sondheim to Samara Joy, Whitney Houston to Rosemary Clooney, Come On-A My House offers something for everyone. Trish’s engaging storytelling, raw emotion, and impeccable comedic timing make this a must-see event.

 




