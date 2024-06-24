Bruce Katz Band, Caitlin Canty, And Steve Sweeny Announced At Spire Center For Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced three new shows this November. Bruce Katz and his band bring their Blues, “soul-jazz,” and New Orleans-inspired roots music to the Spire Center on November 9. Singer-songwriter Caitlin Canty will perform on November 22, and Boston native and legendary comedian Steve Sweeny will perform on November 23. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 29, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

Bruce Katz is a legendary keyboardist (Hammond B3 and Piano) who has released eleven albums as a leader and has appeared on over 75 other CDs with the likes of John Hammond, Delbert McClinton, Ronnie Earl, Little Milton, Butch Trucks, Duke Robillard and many, many others. He has also had a strong musical connection with the Allman Brothers Band and was a member of Gregg Allman's band for six years (2007-2013), Jamoe's Jazz Band (2010-2015), Butch Trucks' Freight Train Band and Les Brers (2015-2017). The band has a trademark sound, blending the B3 organ and guitar uniquely and inventively. New members Aaron Lieberman (God Street Wine) on guitar and vocals and Liviu Pop (Lucky Peterson) on drums have added a new dimension and spark to the band.

Caitlin Canty is an American singer-songwriter whose music carves a line through folk, blues, and country ballads. Her voice was called “casually devastating” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and NPR Music describes her songs as having a “haunting urgency.” Since the release of her critically acclaimed Reckless Skyline in 2015, Canty has put thousands of miles on her songs, circling through the U.S. and Europe. She warmed up stages for Mary Chapin Carpenter, The Milk Carton Kids, and Josh Ritter. Caitlin won the Troubadour songwriting competition at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, and her song, “Get Up,” was nominated for Song of the Year in the Folk Alliance International Music Awards.

Dubbed by one admirer "the undisputed King of Boston comedy," Steve Sweeney embodies, almost literally, the city he calls home. A master of dialects and character voices, Sweeney can riff on everyone from Dorchester church ladies to Beacon Hill pols to certain radio personalities who seem a little too old to peddle rock and roll to younger generations. With thirty years in entertainment, Sweeney had a role on Park Street Under, a Boston-based sitcom that has been cited as a potential inspiration for the successful television show Cheers. He has appeared on shows such as The Late Show with David Letterman, Evening at The Improv, and Comics Come Home. Sweeney has also appeared in over 20 films, including Rodney Dangerfield's Back to School, Judd Apatow's Celtic Pride, and There's Something About Mary with Ben Stiller.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, June 29, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

ABOUT THE SPIRE CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS

The Greater Plymouth Performing Arts Center, Inc. (GPPAC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, dedicated to performing arts and educational programs, supporting the vibrant arts community in the greater South Shore region. The organization founded The Spire Center for Performing Arts, a town-owned venue to serve as a mecca for the arts, dedicated to showcasing music, theatre and dance performances, and arts education appealing to all generations from across the Southeastern Massachusetts region. For more information, to order tickets online, or to learn more about The Spire, please visit www.spirecenter.org, call (508) 746-4488.

Comments