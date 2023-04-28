Boston Symphony and Music Director Andris Nelsons Welcome Three New Cellists

A Cambridge native,Jonah Ellsworth took his seat with the BSO at the end of February, in a program of works by Prokofiev, Saint-Saëns, and Rachmaninoff, led by guest conductor Lahav Shani.

Roric Cunningham from Manchester, N.H. and Korean-born Christine Lee will first perform as orchestra members on Friday, August 18 at Tanglewood in a BSO concert conducted by Music Director Andris Nelsons, featuring Jean-Yves Thibaudet as guest pianist. All three of the new cellists will tour with the BSO in Europe, performing 12 concerts in nine cities between late August and early September (click here for more tour details).

Jonah Ellsworth, BSO Section Cello

Born and raised in Cambridge, Mass., Jonah Ellsworth received his Bachelor and Master of Music from the New England Conservatory and Master of Musical Arts from Yale School of Music. At Yale, he was awarded the Aldo Parisot Prize and the Yale School of Music Alumni Association Prize.

Ellsworth was featured as soloist in the BSO Family Concert in 2010 as a winner of the orchestra's annual Concerto Competition that year; he has made other solo appearances with orchestras including the Boston Philharmonic, Akron Symphony, Symphony by the Sea, and the New England Conservatory Philharmonia. He has participated in many music festivals, including Marlboro Music Festival, Verbier Festival, Steans Institute of Ravinia, Music@Menlo, Rockport Music Festival, and Orford Musique Academy. A member of the Boston Trio since 2016, he has performed chamber concerts in Carnegie Hall, Newport Music, and Jordan Hall and other well-known venues nationally.

Statement from Jonah Ellsworth: "I have been coming to Boston Symphony Concerts since I was a little boy, so to be playing on Symphony Hall stage on a weekly basis is a dream come true. It is such an honor to be sharing the stage with such committed and beautiful musicians!"

Roric Cunningham, BSO Section Cello

A native of Manchester, N.H., Roric Cunningham won the Portsmouth Symphony and Lakes Region Symphony competitions in 2017 and has since performed with both orchestras. Cunningham has also appeared as soloist with the New Hampshire Philharmonic.

He attended the National Youth Orchestra in 2018 and 2019, touring with the ensemble to London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Hamburg, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, and other cities around the world, playing at such venues as London's Royal Albert Hall, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie, Konzerthaus Berlin, LOTTE Concert Hall in Seoul, and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. In 2020 and 2021, he attended the Heifetz Institute and in 2022 was a member of the Verbier Festival Orchestra. Cunningham will receive his bachelor's degree from The Juilliard School in 2023. He currently plays on a Fabienne Gauchet cello generously on loan from the Carlsen Cello Foundation.

Statement from Roric Cunningham: "I'm so thrilled and overjoyed to be joining the Boston Symphony this fall! Since I grew up an hour away from Boston and had been to several concerts, the BSO has always been my dream job. I'm so excited to be pursuing my dream as my career and to be making music in Boston with amazing musicians for years to come!"

Christine Lee, BSO Section Cello

Born in Korea, Christine Lee made her debut with the Seoul Philharmonic when she was only nine years old. At age ten, she was accepted to the Curtis Institute of Music, where she later earned her Bachelor of Music. She graduated with a Master of Music from The Juilliard School and is pursuing an Advanced Performance Diploma at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

Lee has performed internationally as a soloist and a chamber musician, appearing at many prestigious venues, such as the Alice Tully Hall, Carnegie Hall, Musée du Louvre, and the Victoria Hall and at festivals such as La Musica Festival, Music@Menlo, La Jolla Summerfest, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, Music@Angelfire, and Marlboro Festival. She is an artist-in-residence at Chapelle Musicale Reine Elisabeth.

Lee is the first prize winner of the International Isang Yun Competition and a top laureate of the Queen Elisabeth Competition. Her inaugural album, Voyage, was released in May 2021 by the label Outhere. Through "Christine's Notes" on YouTube and her Instagram profile (@cello_lita), she conducts interviews with leading musicians of her generation with the aim of revitalizing classical music's relevance in contemporary society. Dedicated to using her musical talents for the benefit of her community, Lee has organized charity concerts and fundraisers, fostering a sense of togetherness through music.

Statement from Christine Lee: "I am thrilled to join the Boston Symphony Orchestra and be part of such a dedicated and committed group of musicians. The orchestra's commitment to making music at the highest level is truly invigorating, and I am eager to contribute to this exceptional standard of excellence. I feel fortunate to have an extended musical family and am excited to grow and challenge myself as a musician and a person. Performing at Tanglewood this summer is a dream come true-this legendary venue has been a dream of mine for many years, and I am honored to have the opportunity to share my musical experiences with the audience there. I look forward to learning from my colleagues and collaborating with other inspiring artists. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a renowned institution!"