Boston Symphony Orchestra and Andris Nelsons Announce Two Concerts at Carnegie Hall in March 2022

As part of Carnegie Hall's 2021-22 season, announced on June 8, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will perform two programs on March 14 and 15, 2022, led by BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons. These programs will also be featured in the BSO's 2021-22 season at Symphony Hall in Boston. Mr. Nelsons and the BSO will announce complete details of the 2021-22 season on Friday, June 18.

BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons is joined by one of his frequent collaborators, violinist Leonidas Kavakos, for the New York premiere of celebrated Korean-German composer Unsuk Chin's Violin Concerto No. 2, Scherben der Stille ("Shards of Silence"). Co-commissioned for Mr. Kavakos by the BSO, Gewandhaus Orchester Leipzig, and the London Symphony Orchestra, the concerto receives its U.S. premiere in March 2022 at Boston's Symphony Hall. Chin won the prestigious Grawemeyer Award in 2004 for her first violin concerto. A staple of the BSO's repertoire for generations, Hector Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique virtually defined the emotional intensity of musical Romanticism while also vastly expanding orchestral virtuosity. Opening the program is the American composer Charles Ives' mysterious, innovative tone poem The Unanswered Question (1908), which features a striking solo trumpet part.

Andris Nelsons and the BSO continue the orchestra's tradition of presenting great operatic works in concert with Alban Berg's modernist masterpiece Wozzeck, which follows recent performances of early 20th-century operas by Richard Strauss and Puccini as well as complete acts from Wagner's music dramas. First performed in 1925 and based on Georg BÃ¼chner's mid-19th century play, Wozzeck uses a kaleidoscopic variety of musical means to relate the story a lowly soldier whose anxious, introspective humanity conflicts tragically with the circumstances of his life. The title role is sung by an acknowledged champion of the role, Danish baritone Bo Skovhus. The outstanding cast also includes soprano Christine Goerke as Marie.

Carnegie Hall subscription packages for the 2021-22 season are currently on sale. Single tickets for all 2021-22 performances go on sale to Carnegie Hall subscribers and members on Monday, August 23 at 11:00 a.m., and to the general public on Monday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m.

THE BSO WITH ANDRIS NELSONS AT Carnegie Hall

MARCH 14 & 15, 2022

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Monday, March 14, 2022, 8 p.m.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

IVES The Unanswered Question

Unsuk Chin Violin Concerto No. 2, "Scherben der Stille" ("Shards of Silence") (New York Premiere)

BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique

Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 8 p.m.

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Bo Skovhus, baritone (Wozzeck)

Christine Goerke, soprano (Marie)

Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano (Margret)

Christopher Ventris, tenor (Drum Major)

Mauro Peter, tenor (Andres)

Franz Hawlata, bass-Baritone (Doctor)

Additional soloist to be announced



BERG Wozzeck (concert performance)



Sung in German with English supertitles