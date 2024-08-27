Boston Symphony Orchestra Appoints Alexander Velinzon as New First Associate Concertmaster

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Boston Symphony Orchestra has promoted Alexander Velinzon to BSO first associate concertmaster and Boston Pops concertmaster, effectively immediately. A BSO member since 2000, Velinzon became assistant concertmaster in 2005 and associate concertmaster in 2015. As first associate concertmaster, he will hold the Helen Horner McIntyre chair, endowed in perpetuity.

As the second highest-ranking member of the first violin section, the first associate concertmaster is seated to the immediate left of the concertmaster in performances and assumes the top chair when the concertmaster is absent. During the search that ultimately resulted in Nathan Cole’s appointment as BSO concertmaster earlier this summer, Velinzon often occupied the concertmaster’s chair in BSO and Pops concerts and was violinist with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players.

First appointed by the BSO’s late Music Director Seiji Ozawa, Velinzon has performed on multiple BSO tours in Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Asia, and at Carnegie Hall in the orchestra’s annual concerts in New York. He has appeared as guest concertmaster with the London Philharmonic, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Germany’s WDR Symphony Orchestra, Seoul Philharmonic, and the Pittsburgh Symphony and served as concertmaster of Seattle Symphony from 2012 until 2015. An avid chamber musician, Velinzon has been heard in Europe, Japan, and the United States. He made his critically acclaimed debut in London's Wigmore Hall with Soloists of the London Philharmonic Orchestra in 2010. Velinzon has appeared with the Boston Symphony Chamber Players including their several European tours and performed with the Seattle Chamber Music Society.

Statement from Andris Nelsons, BSO Music Director and Head of Conducting at Tanglewood:

“We are thrilled to promote Alexander Velinzon to the role of first associate concertmaster. Over the past decade that I have had the privilege of working with ‘Sasha,’ the orchestra and I have been delighted to share in his musicality, professionalism, and collegiality, and I look forward to working closely with him and Nathan Cole as our first violin section begins an exciting new chapter this season.”

Statement from Nathan Cole, BSO Concertmaster:

“As I look forward to my first season with the BSO, I couldn’t ask for a better stand partner than Alexander. His wisdom and experience from leading the violin section will be invaluable to me as I get to know my new colleagues, and his playing and dedication are at the highest level. I’m so glad that we’ll get to continue the musical partnership we started during my first weeks with the Symphony.”

Statement from Alexander Velinzon, Newly Appointed First Associate Concertmaster:

"I'm thrilled to be appointed to this new position by Maestro Nelsons. It has been an absolute honor to make music with him and my extraordinary BSO colleagues for so many years. I'm very much looking forward to many years of collaboration with our new Concertmaster Nathan Cole."

Comments