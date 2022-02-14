Boston Landmarks Orchestra Returns To Roxbury And Jamaica Plain For Two Performances Of COMMON GROUND

Boston Landmarks Orchestra under the direction of Music Director Christopher Wilkins celebrates international cultures and collaboration in two free concerts titled "Common Ground" on February 26 at Hibernian Hall in Roxbury and on February 27 at the Bethel AME Sanctuary in Jamaica Plain.

The spirit of "Common Ground" is in keeping with Landmarks' longtime encouragement of international reconciliation. The program is made up of works in which composers have taken ideas from other cultures and blended them with their own. The concert was originally planned as a way to welcome in the new year, now rescheduled some eight weeks later.

For more information, visit: https://www.landmarksorchestra.org/common-ground/

Boston Landmarks Orchestra Presents: "Common Ground"

Saturday, February 26 at 7:00pm

Hibernian Hall, 184 Dudley Street #200, Boston, MA 02119

Tickets: Free

Link to register for Hibernian Hall performance: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/common-ground-hibernian-hall-tickets-260487423897

Sunday, February 27 at 5:00pm

Bethel AME, 40 Walk Hill Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Tickets: Free

Link to register for Bethel AME performance:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/common-ground-bethel-ame-tickets-260524103607

Boston Landmarks Orchestra | Christopher Wilkins, Music Director

Katherine Chan, Assistant Conductor

Lisa Hennessy, flute

Charles Overton, harp

Dongsok Shin, harpsichord

Gregory Vitale, violin

Program:

Nigeria/England: "Joyful Day" from African Suite, Fela Sowande (1905-1987)

Australia/France: Gymnopédies Nos. 2 & 3, Peggy Glanville-Hicks (1912-1990)

Romania/Hungary: Romanian Folk Dances, Béla Bartók (1881-1945) arr. Willner

India/U.S.: "Teen Murti" ("Three Statues"), Reena Esmail (b. 1983)

U.S./Uganda: Ennanga, William Grant Still (1881-1945)

Charles Overton, harp

Germany/Italy: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050, Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Allegro

Affettuoso

Allegro