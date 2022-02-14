Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boston Landmarks Orchestra Returns To Roxbury And Jamaica Plain For Two Performances Of COMMON GROUND

The spirit of "Common Ground" is in keeping with Landmarks' longtime encouragement of international reconciliation.

Feb. 14, 2022  

Boston Landmarks Orchestra under the direction of Music Director Christopher Wilkins celebrates international cultures and collaboration in two free concerts titled "Common Ground" on February 26 at Hibernian Hall in Roxbury and on February 27 at the Bethel AME Sanctuary in Jamaica Plain.

For more information, visit: https://www.landmarksorchestra.org/common-ground/

Boston Landmarks Orchestra Presents: "Common Ground"

Saturday, February 26 at 7:00pm
Hibernian Hall, 184 Dudley Street #200, Boston, MA 02119
Tickets: Free
Link to register for Hibernian Hall performance: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/common-ground-hibernian-hall-tickets-260487423897

Sunday, February 27 at 5:00pm
Bethel AME, 40 Walk Hill Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Tickets: Free
Link to register for Bethel AME performance:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/common-ground-bethel-ame-tickets-260524103607

Boston Landmarks Orchestra | Christopher Wilkins, Music Director
Katherine Chan, Assistant Conductor
Lisa Hennessy, flute
Charles Overton, harp
Dongsok Shin, harpsichord
Gregory Vitale, violin

Program:

Nigeria/England: "Joyful Day" from African Suite, Fela Sowande (1905-1987)

Australia/France: Gymnopédies Nos. 2 & 3, Peggy Glanville-Hicks (1912-1990)

Romania/Hungary: Romanian Folk Dances, Béla Bartók (1881-1945) arr. Willner

India/U.S.: "Teen Murti" ("Three Statues"), Reena Esmail (b. 1983)

U.S./Uganda: Ennanga, William Grant Still (1881-1945)

Charles Overton, harp

Germany/Italy: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050, Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Allegro

Affettuoso

Allegro


