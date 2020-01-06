Boston Conservatory At Berklee Announces Patsy Collins Bandes As Chair Of Theater

Boston Conservatory at Berklee announces the appointment of Patsy Collins Bandes as chair of theater. Collins Bandes reports to Dean of Theater Scott Edmiston and is a key member of the divisional leadership team.

Collins Bandes joined the Conservatory in 2004 as production stage manager and, in 2006, became a member of the theater and dance faculty. In 2018, she was named interim chair of theater, and played a critical role during the Theater Division's dean transition in 2019. During her time at the Conservatory, Collins Bandes stage managed more than 100 productions and directed 11.

"Patsy has been an invaluable member of the Boston Conservatory community for more than 15 years," says Scott Edmiston, Boston Conservatory at Berklee dean of theater. "She has contributed to the Conservatory's growth in countless ways and has an especially deep commitment to curricular innovation and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Patsy's combination of professional and academic experience uniquely positions her to help guide the Theater Division forward as we boldly redefine theater conservatory education for the 21st century."

Prior to joining the Conservatory, Collins Bandes served as a production stage manager at the Denver Center Theatre Company, including the 1998 season, in which the theater won a Tony Award for excellence in regional theater. In this role, she worked on the world premieres of The Laramie Project and Give 'Em a Bit of Mystery: Shakespeare and the Old Tradition (with Sir Tony Church, a founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company), in addition to many other productions. At Lizard Head Theatre Company in Telluride, Colorado, she stage managed for Roscoe Lee Browne and Anthony Zerbe on their production of Behind the Broken Words.

A respected theater artist, Collins Bandes has worked as a freelance stage manager and director for many companies in Boston and Denver, including North Shore Music Theatre, Aurora Fox Theater, Prometheus Dance, and Intermezzo Chamber Opera.

In her role as chair, Collins Bandes will supervise daily operations of the Theater Division and support the divisional goals of achieving the highest level of excellence in faculty teaching and service activities. She will oversee class schedules, support faculty development, implement curricular change, and serve as a liaison between students' academic experiences and performance opportunities. Collins Bandes will also contribute to the development of diverse performance seasons and the engagement of guest artists, building upon the noteworthy work she did for the 2019-2020 season to elevate underrepresented voices and champion female-identifying playwrights, composers, and lyricists.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You