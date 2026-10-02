Boston Bhangra to Host 12-Team Competition at Strand Theatre

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Boston Bhangra, North America’s largest independent Indian dance competition, has announced the teams that will be competing for the title this year. Twelve groups of professional dancers will make their way to Boston from across the United States and Canada for this unique celebration on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester.

For the first time in its 23-year history, the celebration of northern Indian dance and culture will be split into two categories, Live and Music. Live Bhangra is when teams dance to the band that is playing with them on stage as they perform. Music performances are with pre-recorded music mixed together by a DJ that the teams dance to. Tickets are on sale now at BostonBhangra.com/BBC.

The 2026 competition includes a diverse group of teams, traveling hundreds and even thousands of miles to Boston to be crowned champion.

The teams vying for the live title are:

Kohinoor Mastane Dhol De (Vancouver, BC)

From Kohinoor Folk Arts Club, Kohinoor Mastane Dhol De is an all-boys live team from Surrey, BC that has competed together for the past three years. Built on resilience, discipline, and dedication, this team has taken the stage at various competitions across Canada and the United States. Their journey over the past three years reflects the commitment and consistency they bring to every practice and performance. Kohinoor Mastane Dhol De is ready to take the stage at Boston Bhangra.

Gabroo Gulab Wargey (Fresno, CA)

Gabroo Gulab Wargey, better known as GGW, is a prestigious team from the Bay Area, California. They have placed at 20 total competitions, including big wins at Bruin Bhangra & Bhangra In The Burgh. Recently, GGW has won two live competitions in Canada, becoming the first American team to ever accomplish this feat.

RVD Sunakhiyan (Detroit, MI)

RVD Academy is the Midwest's largest Bhangra academy with classes in Michigan and Illinois. They are proud to showcase their first competitive live team consisting of extremely talented dancers who all share a passion for folk arts.

Rangla Punjab Arts Academy (Vancouver, BC)

Rangla Punjab Arts Academy is a folk arts institute that was established in 2016 and is based in Surrey, British Columbia. We are a community-based organization that is committed to serving our community through diverse projects. RPAA’s vision is to establish a platform where younger generations can stay connected to their roots, mother language, and the Folk Art of Bhangra.

The teams competing in the music category are:

Houston Bhangra Academy (Houston, TX)

Houston Bhangra Academy stands as Texas’ premier bhangra institution. HBA is known for its unwavering commitment to nurturing talent and skill and spreading Punjabi virsa. Founded by passionate dancers, the academy's mission is to cultivate and empower the next generation to take the stage and perform with unparalleled excellence. With a vision to showcase the dynamic spirit of folk Bhangra, infused with innovation, Houston Bhangra Academy continues to bridge traditional and modern styles, ensuring the legacy of Bhangra thrives for years to come.

Khushiyan Da Kheda (Boston)

Khushiyan Da Kheda is a team founded in Boston, aiming to channel grace and energy in each of their segments. They believe bhangra is an art to be respected through fundamentals, yet advanced through innovative perspectives. With over half a century of dancing experience across the team and learning from coaches across Punjab, the UK, and North America, they are excited to bring a new performance to the stage.

Kohinoor Vehre Diyan Raunkan (Vancouver, BC)

Kohinoor Vehre Diyan Raunkan is an all-female team from Kohinoor Folk Arts Club, a non-profit organization based in Surrey, BC. For the past three years, these girls have competed together in numerous competitions, including several at the senior level despite being a junior team. Their passion for Bhangra, dedication, and willingness to challenge themselves have helped them grow alongside some of the best teams in the circuit. Beyond competition, their team is built on friendship, teamwork, and a shared love for Bhangra. With passion and determination, Kohinoor Vehre Diyan Raunkan are ready to take the stage at Boston Bhangra for the first time!

Furteelay Shokeen (Detroit, MI)

Furteelay Shokeen was founded in 2009 as a group of gabroos who wanted to show their love for bhangra. Furteelay Shokeen is now the premier all-male bhangra team from Furteelay Dance- the #1 Midwest Bhangra Academy.

Gabroo Gulab Wargey (Fresno, CA)

Gabroo Gulab Wargey, better known as GGW, is a prestigious team from the Bay Area, California. They have placed at 20 total competitions, including big wins at Bruin Bhangra & Bhangra In The Burgh. Recently, GGW has won 2 live competitions in Canada, becoming the first American team to ever accomplish this feat.

FAUJ Bhangra (Boston)

FAUJ is Boston's premier bhangra army. Since its formation 16 years ago, FAUJ continues to bring trophies back to Boston. As one of the more successful teams from the US East Coast, the team prides itself on its unique "FAUJ" identity. "Fauj" in Hindi/Punjabi means "army," and they are just that - an army of brothers & sisters united by their passion for bhangra.

Ankhile Jawan (Fresno, CA)

From the Bay Area, California, Ankhile Jawan comes together as a brotherhood bound by a shared love for Bhangra. Every performance is an opportunity to honor the spirit of Punjab, celebrating its rich traditions while reimagining them through creativity and innovation. Fueled by passion and driven by purpose, they carry the energy of Bhangra beyond the stage, preserving its legacy while sharing its joy with new audiences.

Nachdi Jawani Girls (Toronto, ON)

Nachdi Jawani is the world’s largest Bhangra Academy. The Toronto area team is a two-time Guinness World Record holder. They are looking to expand their extensive collection of Bhangra titles with more than two dozen competition wins in the past two decades.

Originally founded as a dance team in 2000, Boston Bhangra has evolved into a non-profit dedicated to promoting cultural awareness through dance and music. The organization offers Bhangra classes, team performances, and promotes events that draw talent from all over the world, all while enriching Boston’s culture. Now in its 23rd year, the competition serves as the cornerstone of Boston Bhangra’s mission to celebrate the rich Punjabi culture.

Boston Bhangra will take place on November 14, 2026, at the Strand Theatre (543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA). Tickets are available now at Bostonbhangra.com/bbc2026/.

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