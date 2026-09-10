BOSTON BHANGRA Competition to Return for 23rd Year With Live Music

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Boston Bhangra, North America's largest independent Indian dance competition, is coming back to Boston for the biggest dance battle yet. For the first time in its 23-year history, the celebration of northern Indian dance and culture will also feature live bands from across the US and Canada performing at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester on November 14, 2026. The teams will be announced at a later date.

Bhangra is a beautiful, upbeat folk dance style from the state of Punjab in northern India. Dancers wear colorful outfits and move to heavily percussive Punjabi music. The performances are all highly choreographed, highly athletic, and highly fun to experience.

Originally founded as a dance team in 2000, Boston Bhangra has evolved into a non-profit dedicated to promoting cultural awareness through dance and music. The organization offers Bhangra classes, team performances, and promotes events that draw talent from all over the world, all while enriching Boston's culture. The competition serves as the cornerstone of Boston Bhangra's mission to celebrate the rich Punjabi culture.

This year, the competition will be split into two divisions, one with musicians performing live along with the dancers, and another with strictly dancers accompanied by a Dhol and a backing track. The live music teams will all include a singer, a Dhol performer, and 3-4 other musicians playing traditional Bhangra instruments, such as Tumbis, Bugchus, and Chimptas. This will be the only Bhangra competition in North America to feature live musical performances.

“Adding live music makes this the most unique Bhangra competition in North America,” said Rohit Bhambi, founder of Boston Bhangra. “We are putting on a show that you can't find anywhere else, as the top teams from across North America push themselves artistically to places we haven't seen before.”

The Boston Bhangra Competition will take place on November 14, 2026, at the Strand Theatre (543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA). Tickets are available now at Bostonbhangra.com/bbc2026/.

Don't Miss a Boston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming