Five Cape and SouthCoast Artists to Perform at Y.O.U.R. Music Awards

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Chops Turner, The ZYG 808, TAMARI, SIAHLAW, and Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor have all been selected to perform, representing Jazz Dance, Rock-Hop, World Dance, Rap, and Blues & Soul, at the inaugural Y.O.U.R. Music Awards at Boston's historic Strand Theatre on September 5.

The selection of five artists from the Cape and SouthCoast represents the largest number of performers from the region selected to appear at a Boston music awards event of this kind. More importantly, the five artists demonstrate just how broad and diverse the region's creative community has become.

At one end of that spectrum is regional legend Chops Turner, whose Jazz Dance performance reflects the longstanding relationship between jazz, soul, rhythm, and movement. Turner's work is part of a cultural tradition in which music is not simply heard but experienced physically, with dance and rhythm functioning as equally powerful forms of expression.

The ZYG 808 represents another generation and another approach to musical boundaries. Performing in the Rock-Hop category, ZYG moves freely between hip-hop, rock, jazz, Afrobeat, and other forms of groove-based music. His work as a vocalist, rapper, drummer, vibraphonist, keyboardist, producer, and recording engineer reflects the increasingly fluid relationship between musician, producer, and performer in today's independent music world.

TAMARI, representing World Dance, brings yet another perspective to the stage. Her performance highlights the connection between music, movement, culture, and community and demonstrates that the creative identity of the Cape and SouthCoast cannot be reduced to a handful of conventional musical genres.

SIAHLAW, representing Rap, brings the directness and energy of contemporary hip-hop to the event. Rap has become one of the most important vehicles for storytelling, self-expression, social commentary, and cultural identity, and SIAHLAW's participation places the region's developing hip-hop community firmly within the larger Boston music landscape.

Representing Blues & Soul is Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, a veteran performer, composer, storyteller, writer, and educator whose work has connected the Cape and SouthCoast with broader Black musical and theatrical traditions for decades. His musical vocabulary encompasses blues, soul, jazz, funk, house, Afrobeat, and other forms, reflecting an approach to music that treats genre as a starting point rather than a limitation.

What makes the appearance of these five artists particularly significant is not simply that they have been selected individually. It is that they are arriving together.

The Cape and SouthCoast have developed a creative ecosystem that exists somewhat outside the traditional Boston-centered music industry. Musicians, dancers, producers, DJs, writers, theater artists, and independent recording artists have created their own networks, venues, collaborations, and audiences. Their work often crosses boundaries that the commercial music industry still tends to separate.

That spirit is represented in the five performers heading to the Strand Theatre.

Chops Turner brings Jazz Dance. The ZYG 808 brings Rock-Hop. TAMARI brings World Dance. SIAHLAW brings Rap. Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor brings Blues & Soul.

Different generations. Different genres. Different artistic languages. One region.

The inaugural Y.O.U.R. Music Awards will take place Saturday, September 5, beginning at 4:30 PM at the Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road, Dorchester, Massachusetts.

For these five artists, the evening is an opportunity to perform on a Boston stage. For the Cape and SouthCoast, it represents something considerably larger: a rare collective moment of recognition and visibility for a regional arts community whose creative voice deserves to be heard well beyond its own borders.

For tickets and information, visit: http://yourmusicawards.com

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