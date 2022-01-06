Boston Baroque Closes Seasons with Concert and Opera

Boston Baroque concludes its 2021-2022 season with two programs in March and April. First, Boston Baroque presents Vivaldi's Gloria, a beloved choral work brought to life by Boston Baroque's chorus, alongside Handel's stunning Ode for St. Cecilia's Day featuring soloists Elena Villalón and Rufus Müller. Finally, the season comes to a close with a return to a much-anticipated annual staged opera performance of Handel's Amadigi di Gaula featuring Anthony Roth Costanzo, Daniela Mack, Camille Ortiz, and Amanda Forsythe.

Audiences near and far will have the opportunity to join Boston Baroque for both programs, as we welcome live studio audiences on site and virtual audiences around the world via livestream on IDAGIO. This season, Boston Baroque's virtual audiences have spanned across five continents (North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia) and over 15 countries.

The March concerts will take place on Saturday, March 19th at 3pm & 8pm, and on Sunday, March 20th at 3pm at GBH's Calderwood Studio. These performances will have no intermission. The Saturday 8pm performance will be livestreamed on IDAGIO, directed by Matthew Principe, Director of Innovation at the Michigan Opera Theatre, and former associate producer of the Metropolitan Opera's award-winning Live in HD Series.

The program begins with Handel's Ode for St. Cecilia's Day, a celebration of the patron saint of music composed in 1739. Based on a poem by John Dryden, the work was composed by Handel in the nine days prior to its premiere. While enormously popular during Handel's time, the work is rarely heard on the concert stage today. Boston Baroque's performance will feature two soloists in their Boston Baroque debuts- soprano Elena Villalón and tenor Rufus Müller. The program concludes with Vivaldi's Gloria, one of his most popular choral works.

Boston Baroque's performances of Handel's opera Amadigi di Gaula will take place on Thursday, April 21 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 22 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, April 24 at 3pm at GBH's Calderwood Studio with a short 20-minute intermission. The 7:30pm performance on April 22nd will be livestreamed on IDAGIO, with director Matthew Principe at the helm.

The opera will come to life in the hands of conductor Martin Pearlman, internationally-renowned stage director Louisa Muller, and an outstanding cast, including Metropolitan opera star countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack in her Boston Baroque debut, soprano Amanda Forsythe, and soprano Camille Ortiz in her Boston Baroque debut. Projection Designer Ian Winters will work closely with GBH's Lighting Director and Scenics Manager Phil Reilly to create an immersive and interactive set featuring high-quality projection and lighting design.

Safety will remain a top priority for both musicians and audience members, with all in-person audiences required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Masks will be required at all times while indoors at GBH.

Both in-person and livestream tickets are available for purchase online by clicking here or by calling the Box Office at (617) 987-8600. Livestream tickets begin at $9, and in-person tickets range from $25-$175. Both performances will also be available to stream on-demand 30 days after the live air date, with on-demand rentals beginning at $9.