Boston-Area Theatres Discuss How the Health Crisis Affected Them and What They're Doing to Stay Afloat

Hear from creatives at Huntington, ArtsEmerson and Boch Center when they recently chatted with NBC Boston.

Aug. 11, 2020  
NBC Boston recently chatted with three local theatre companies, Huntington, ArtsEmerson and Boch Center, about what they're doing to stay afloat amidst the health crisis.

"I can't believe it," Peter DuBois, the artistic director of the Huntington Theatre, recalled thinking when the health crisis hit, and they were forced to cancel shows. "I can't believe what we just created for next year is just gone."

David Howse, executive director of ArtsEmerson, says he thought that the theatres would be able to reopen in a couple weeks.

"We didn't take anything with us, we just went home," he said. "And then the world changed."

Read more on NBC Boston and watch the full segment below:


