Boch Center's Wang Theatre Welcomes Straight No Chaser, December 5

A cappella megastars Straight No Chaser are getting back on the road for the first time in two years for the "Back in the High Life" tour. The band will perform at the Boch Center's Wang Theatre Sunday, December 5, 2021.

"Back in the High Life" will give fans the first opportunity to see the group perform their new single "Leave The Door Open" plus tracks from last year's album Social Christmasing, as well as a mix of brand new arrangements and fan favorites that earned the band 1 billion streams online. Tickets for Straight No Chaser Live at the Wang Theatre go on sale Friday, May 21 at Bochcenter.org.

In 2006, original member Randy Stine uploaded the 1998 performance of "The 12 Days of Christmas" to YouTube, simply with the motivation to share a bit of the glory days with his college buddies. Atlantic Records Chairman/CEO Craig Kallman saw the video, and blown away by the talent and chemistry of this a cappella anomaly, he sought out the guys and signed them. Nobody expected such a response-least of all, the guys in the video.

Throughout the ensuing decade-plus, the group-Stine, Tyler Trepp, Seggie Isho, Michael Luginbill, Walter Chase, Jerome Collins, Charlie Mechling, Steve Morgan, and Jasper Smith-surpassed a series of remarkable milestones. Their unassuming rise would be highlighted by album sales of 1.7 million in the U.S. alone, ticket sales of over 1.5 million worldwide, 100 million-plus YouTube views, dozens of major television performances, three PBS specials, collaborations alongside everyone from Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John to Stevie Wonder and Kristen Bell, and a pair of gold-certified albums, Holiday Spirits and Christmas Cheers.

They ushered a cappella into the mainstream, bursting on the scene before pop culture phenoms like The Sing-Off and Pitch Perfect. Continuing to forge ahead, they ascend to new benchmarks with each move.

Last year, the group unveiled their latest holiday album, Social Christmasing, featuring the group's signature twist on Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman," five new original songs, and a hopeful take on the Counting Crows classic "A Long December." Now they are getting back on the road, performing live for the first time in well over a year.

"To say we are excited is a huge understatement," said group member Steve Morgan. "We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and to see actual fans in the audience again. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no replacing the energy of being in the same room as our fans again."

Tickets for Straight No Chaser Live at the Wang Theatre Sunday, December 5, 2021 go on sale Friday May 21 at Bochcenter.org, by phone at 800.982.ARTS and via Ticketmaster.