Boch Center Announces Three New Virtual Events

The Boch Center has a trio of streaming events throughout the month of February that will include artists like Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Trampled by Turtles and Boston's own Darlingside. Tickets for all of the shows are available now at BochCenter.org.

Trampled By Turtles presents Trampled By Thursdays, four unique sets that will stream live throughout the month (February 4, 11, 18 and 25) from First Avenue in Minneapolis. Each set has full production and behind the scenes footage of the band reminiscing about the music. Tickets begin at $15 and can be purchased now at https://www.bochcenter.org/buy/show-listing/trampled-by-turtles. A portion of the ticket sales go towards #SaveOurStages to help independent music venues like the Boch Center hit hard during the pandemic.

Boston's own indie folk band Darlingside will present their new album live, Fish Pond Fish, in its entirety and in sequence. The band will perform two shows on February 11th, each followed by a group meet and greet. Tickets start at $15 and are available now at https://www.bochcenter.org/buy/show-listing/darlingside.

Finally, one of the longest-running and most renowned live cultural events in New York City, the Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert, will stream live on February 17. The star-studded lineup includes Eddie Vedder, Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, Rubin Kodheli and many, many more. Tickets start at $25 and are available now at https://www.bochcenter.org/buy/show-listing/tibet-house-34th-annual-benefit-concert.

Learn more at bochcenter.org.