Blues Legends Walter Trout and Bobby Rush Announced At The Boch Center Shubert Theatre, September 8

Blues legends Walter Trout and Bobby Rush are bringing their incredible guitar skills to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on September 8, 2022.

Combined, the two have put out more than 50 solo albums and have received numerous awards including a pair of Grammy's for Rush and four Blues Music Awards for Trout. This show is presented by the Folk, Americana, Roots Hall of Fame (FARHOF), a initiative from the Boch Center. Tickets are on sale now at bochcenter.org.

The Folk Americana Roots Hall Of Fame is housed in the Wang Theatre and is an initiative of the Boch Center in Boston. FARHOF celebrates Folk, Americana and Roots music through displays, memorabilia, artifacts, multimedia, lectures and concerts. As much as any city in the country, Boston has been the musical birthplace for the styles and artists we celebrate, making it a fitting home.

Walter Trout has been nothing short of prolific over the course of his seven decades on this Earth. He's set to release his 29th solo album over a career that has spanned the globe and delivered notoriety as one of the great purveyors of the blues and blues rock. Trout's history is equal parts thriller, romance, suspense, and horror. There are musical fireworks, critical acclaim, and fists-aloft triumph, offset by wilderness years, brushes with the jaws of narcotic oblivion, and the survival of an organ transplant few come back from. From 1973, when he left his New Jersey home headed to Los Angeles, he has followed a road that afforded him an opportunity to just play, sharing the stage as a sideman with Jesse Ed Davis, Big Mama Thornton, John Lee Hooker, Lowell Fulson, Joe Tex, and of course the great John Mayall (following a three-year tenure in Canned Heat).

When Trout walked away from the Bluesbreakers, he embarked on a solo career that has yielded a catalogue that has established a deep legacy in the world of Blues, Americana, and the realm of revered singer-songwriters. While many would slow down as they approach their 70th birthday, Trout continues to deliver inspired recordings, performances, and a voice that articulates relevant ideology and insights into the world that inspires his deep perspective. There's no autopilot emanating from Walter Trout, but a true a sense of growing momentum, elements of surprise, and repertoire that continues to be more compelling with each new creation.

Bobby Rush has been making records for nearly 70 years and has more than 400 recordings, 75 career releases, and now 27 studio albums to his name. He's finally telling his story in his autobiography I Ain't Studdin' Ya: My American Blues Story currently available in boostores.

After earning a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album and a Blues Music Award for Album of the Year for his studio recording Porcupine Meat in 2017, he spent a year writing his follow-up. In 2019, at age 85, he released Sitting on Top of the Blues with 11 originals, earning him another Blues Music Award and Grammy Award nomination. Rush is one of the last Black bluesmen from the class to emerge out of and triumph in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s. He has recorded for more than 20 labels, from Checker/Chess and ABC to Philly Int'l and Rounder/Concord. To cap off 2019 he had a cameo in the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix original film Dolemite Is My Name, the Rudy Ray Moore biopic featuring Eddie Murphy as Moore. Rush kicked off 2020 with the release of "Dolemite Kid," a single inspired by his nine years on tour with Moore, his day working with Murphy, and the hit film itself.

