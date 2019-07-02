Beth Leavel Joins Provincetown Art House Series

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that Beth Leavel, Tony Award winner & star of the current smash hit Broadway musical The Prom, will join the Broadway @ The Art House series hosted and music directed by Seth Rudetsky in Provincetown for two shows on August 18th & 19th to launch Carnival Week. For tickets and information, please visit http://ptownarthouse.com/ or call 800-838-3006.

Beth Leavel is currently starring in her 13th Broadway show, The Tony nominated and Drama Desk Winner for Best Musical, The Prom. Beth was awarded with a Tony, Drama Desk, OCC and Drama League Award nomination for leading actress in a musical for her portrayal of Dee Dee Allen, a role written specifically for her. She also received a Tony, Drama Desk, NY Outer Critics Circle and LA Drama Critics Award for her performance as the title character in The Drowsy Chaperone on Broadway as well as receiving a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle award nomination for her role as Florence Greenberg in Baby, It's You. Other Broadway roles include June Adams in Bandstand, Emily in Elf, Donna in Mamma Mia!, Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein, Dorothy Brock in the revival of 42nd Street, Tess in the original company of Crazy For You, Mrs. Bixby in The Civil War, Ellie in Hal Prince's Showboat, and Anytime Annie (Broadway debut) in 42nd Street, in addition to numerous TV and commercial appearances. Beth resides in NYC along with her two sons.

Also featured in this year's ninth annual Broadway @ The Art House series is another gold rush of Broadway's brightest stars: Gavin Creel, Tony Award winner for the 2017 revival of Hello Dolly and Tony nominee for Thoroughly Modern Millie and the revival of Hair, and Olivier Award winner for The Book of Mormon on London's West End, performs July 5 & 6 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host (third show just added on July 6); Jessie Mueller, Tony Award winner for Beautiful - The Carole King Musical and most recently a Tony-nominee in Sarah Barielles' Waitress, will make her Art House debut July 12 & 13 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host; Tony nominee Melissa Errico, star of Broadway's Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, and High Society, brings her critically acclaimed Sondheim Sublime show with Tedd Firth at the piano on July 21 & 22; Michael Cerveris, Tony Award winner as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Assassins as John Wilkes Booth and Tony Award winner as Best Actor in a Musical for Fun Home as Bruce Bechdel, performs for one night only on August 9 with special guest Beth Malone; Liz Callaway, Tony nominee for Baby and star of Cats and Miss Saigon on Broadway as well as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's animated Aladdin series of films, returns to P-Town on August 16 & 17 with Alex Rybeck at the piano; Faith Prince, Tony Award winner for Guys and Dolls stars on August 25 & 26 with Alex Rybeck at the piano; Marilyn Maye, Grammy nominee and living legend who has been called "The greatest white female singer in the world" by none other than Ella Fitzgerald" returns for her ninth consecutive summer August 28 - September 1 with Billy Stritch at the piano; and Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio and Little Me and daily host of SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway channel, takes the stage on September 7 with Seth Rudetsky as music director and host.

Summer 2019's Town Hall series, produced by Cortale at the town's largest venue, will welcome back RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio with her new show Its Jester Joke on July 15. She will be followed by mega-watt duo Debra Messing, the Emmy Award winning star of Will & Grace, and Kathy Najimy, star of Hocus Pocus and the Sister Act films, who will perform together on August 4, with Brian Nash at the piano. RuPaul's Drag Race season 8 winner Bob The Drag Queen returns by popular demand with her show Crazy Black Lady on August 11. Historic six-time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald will return to Provincetown with Sirius XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky as music director and host, on Labor Day Weekend, Sunday, September 1. The Town Hall series will be raising funds this year for Sandy Hook Promise.

Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's On Broadway as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan and the sequel The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoop and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband, James Wesley, co-produced a recording of "What The World Needs Now" with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money. Buy it!). Seth and James have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America; a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Tina Fey, Randy Rainbow and Audra McDonald that raised money for 5 non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. If you want to hang out with Seth and James and a bunch of Broadway stars performing up a storm, come on one of their cruises! In July they're sailing to Alaska! More info at SethsBroadwayVacations.com.





