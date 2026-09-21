Bernstein, Beethoven and More Set for Lowell Chamber Orchestra Eighth Season

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The Lowell Chamber Orchestra has revealed "The Sound of Belonging," its eighth season, a series of programs exploring how music connects us to family, culture, history and community. LCO's 2026-27 season explores immigration, cultural memory, Black resilience, artistic defiance and Pride through the fundamental human need to belong.

At the heart of the season is the principle that has defined LCO since its founding: great music should belong to everyone. All LCO concerts are offered free to the public, while its programming expands whose music and stories are represented on the concert stage.

Seven Rabbits on a Pole - October 3

The season opens with scenes from Pasquale Tassone's opera "Seven Rabbits on a Pole," based on the drama by John C. Picardi, with a libretto by Elizabeth Searle. Through the story of an Italian immigrant family struggling to establish a life in America, the opera explores poverty, prejudice, assimilation, family and the search for home.

The Memory of Melodies - November 22

"The Memory of Melodies" explores how composers remember, borrow and transform music from the past. Melodies can survive borders, generations and political change, becoming a form of cultural inheritance that connects us to where we came from. Featuring soloists Wei Zhao on flute, guitarist Apostolos Paraskevas, violinist Krista Buckland-Reisner, and pianist Carmen Rodríguez-Peralta.

Armenia - January 31

Presented at Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge, Armenia celebrates a musical culture preserved across generations and continents. Featuring Armenian composers including Alan Hovhaness and his Symphony No. 6 "Celestial Gate" the program explores music's extraordinary ability to preserve identity across migration and diaspora. Featuring violinist Sargis Karapetyan as soloist.

Black Resilience and Jubilation - February 4

At the Berklee Performance Center, LCO traces Black musical creativity across classical music, spirituals, blues, gospel, jazz, R&B and contemporary popular music. Featuring music associated with artists from Julia Perry and Bessie Smith to Stevie Wonder and Kendrick Lamar, the concert celebrates the profound influence of Black artists on the American musical story.

Blissful Insolence - April 25

"Blissful Insolence" celebrates artists who refuse to conform. Bernstein's Serenade after Plato's "Symposium" and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 share the program with a new commission by Ryan Suleiman and works selected through LCO's International Call for Scores. Violinist David Bernat, winner of LCO's 2026 International Young Artist Competition, appears as soloist.

Pride: A Rainbow of Repertoire - June 6

The season concludes with "Pride: A Rainbow of Repertoire," celebrating LGBTQ+ composers and artists whose contributions have helped shape musical culture, often during periods when their identities could not be openly acknowledged. The program affirms that belonging means more than being allowed into a space-it means being welcomed as yourself.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 07 Hrs 00 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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