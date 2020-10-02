Berkshire Theatre Group Announces the Extension of BOBBY'S FALL SERIES

The series will now run through Saturday, October 24, at 2pm.

Following the success of Bobbie's Summer and Fall Series, Berkshire Theatre Group has announced the extension of Bobbie's Fall Series to include two more weekends in October. A fall inspired menu by KJ Nosh will be available for advance purchase and on site. Cider and donuts from Hilltop Orchards will be also available for purchase on site.



Bobbie's Fall Series is generously sponsored by Bobbie Hallig, Massachusetts Cultural Council, The Shubert Foundation, Berkshire Bank and The Jane and Jack Fitzpatrick Trust with additional sponsorship by KJ Nosh & Hilltop Orchards.

BTG will be following all state and municipal safety guidelines in effect. Seating will be under a tent outdoors, just outside the beautiful Unicorn Theatre patio. Patrons should bring a lawn chair and blanket for use on the grass, as seating will be socially distanced on the lawn.

Maguire says, "We have been bringing entertainment to our community for the past several months. Audiences have found our organization to be full of security and well considered safety measures. Our goal is to provide a musical respite in a beautiful setting outdoors. For the fall come pull up a lawn chair, bring your mask and relax with us on our Stockbridge campus."

Tickets range from $25-$50 for adults and $15-$25 for children 16 and under. Food by KJ Nosh is an additional $15 per person and will be available for purchase in advance and on site. Tickets for all front line workers are 50% off.



Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org, by calling (413) 997-4444, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. The ticket office is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

BOBBIE'S FALL SERIES SCHEDULE EXTENDED (IN DATE ORDER)

Rev Tor Band

at Bobbie's Fall Series

Saturday, October 17 at 2pm

Tickets: $15 Children 16 and under • $25 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

There will be a 50% discount on tickets for front line workers.

Hot cider and donuts from Hilltop Orchards will be available for purchase on site.

The Rev Tor Band (RTB) was formed in western Massachusetts by front man Tor Krautter in 1996. Since it's conception, the band has evolved into a power house on the east coast club and festival circuit, performing in venues from Maine to Key West Florida. In their native New England, the band keeps a heavy schedule enthusiastically supported by a large following of dedicated fans.

The group's members are an eclectic crew of experienced professionals. Members of RTB have worked with the likes of The Band, Little Feat, Bill Monroe, Pete Seager and Arlo Guthrie. Together they have shared the stage with members of The Grateful Dead, Phish and The Allman Brothers. They have performed at festivals and concerts with The Jerry Garcia Band, Los Lobos, The Funky Meters, Leftover Salmon, String Cheese Incident, Max Creek, Derrick Trucks Band and have toured regularly with Grateful Dead keyboardist Tom Constanten.

The Rev Tor Band's large original repertoire features funky, bass oriented rhythms and foot stomping percussion. Bouncy guitar lines pull the whole groove together and creates an entrancing state that makes one's body want to move. Soulful melodies are immediately memorable. Even the bands cover tunes have a distinctly "Torricized" feel and include B-side tunes from The Grateful Dead, The Allman Brothers and others.

The Band has seven releases with Smellydog Records. Including the chart topping "Mystic Wolf" (featuring guest appearances by members of: The Allman Brothers, Max Creek and Deep Banana Blackout.) All are excellent examples of their dedication and meticulous approach to the quality of the music

Gina & The Shirecats

An All-Star Berkshire Based Jazz and Blues Band

at Bobbie's Fall Series

Sunday Jazz, October 18, at 2pm

Tickets: $15 Children 16 and under • $25 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

There will be a 50% discount on tickets for front line workers.

Hot cider and donuts from Hilltop Orchards will be available for purchase on site.

To celebrate the final Jazz Sunday of Bobbie's Fall Series, Gina Coleman, a Berkshire favorite well known for the ability to make any song her own with full, rich, and at times haunting vocals, has put together an All-Star Berkshire based jazz and blues band. Gina and The Shirecats will take audiences on a roaring fall afternoon journey, weaving between favorite jazz and blues standards.

The Shirecats are:

Gina Coleman (Misty Blues) on vocals

Gina is a graduate of Williams College. She began singing in 1990 on a dare by her co-workers and hasn't turned back since. She began performing in a duet, The Siblings. Gina shortly started her own duet, Cole-Connection, which blossomed to a five-piece band that allowed her to showcase some of her original music. Gina has performed in the Williamstown Theater Festival as the lead gospel singer in "A Raisin in the Sun." She also made several appearances at NYC's famed Bitter End. Misty Blues was a featured group at Mass MoCa's blues festival. Gina and the band have had the pleasure of performing with Charles Neville from the legendary Neville Brothers at several venues in Western, MA and opening for blues staples Tab Benoit, John Primer, Albert Cummings and Michel Powers. Musical influences include Janis Joplin, Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, and Tuck & Patti. Gina's oldest son, Diego Mongue, is the drummer/founder of the youth blues band Born IV Blues.

Benny "Fingers" Kohn (Misty Blues/Rev Tor Band) on keys

Benny Kohn is a Berkshire based pianist, singer and songwriter. He plays piano/keyboards in a broad range of musical settings. He regularly collaborates with Misty Blues-an electric blues band that has played countless venues, festivals and events all over the Northeast and Canada, as well as many Southern States (blues country) like Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Benny's piano work can be heard on several Misty Blues albums. He also works with Berkshire Jazz Collective-a Berkshire based collective of musicians founded by Andy Wrba, playing a unique range of jazz based standards, original compositions and new arrangements of popular songs; and O-tones-a well established dance band based out of Northampton MA, playing a mix of R&B, jazz and original songs. Benny has produced one album of all original songs entitled Fingers First. He also leads his own groups in many different settings around the greater Berkshire area and beyond.

Dan Broad (Rev Tor Band) on bass

Dan Broad is a nationally acclaimed bassist residing in The Berkshire Mountains of Western Massachusetts. Through a long career spanning over 30 years Dan has mastered both the electric and acoustic upright bass making him sought after in both the rock and jazz world as a performer and teacher. He has toured extensively throughout the US with Albert Cummings, The Corvettes and The Last Waltz Live. While Dan is not performing or teaching music he works as a luthier at the world renowned Suave' Guitars in North Adams MA.

Connor Meahan (Albert Cummings) on drums

Conor Meehan is a versatile drummer currently based in New York City. As an in demand sideman, Conor has appeared on over 40 recordings and has toured extensively throughout the US, Canada, Europe, Japan and Brazil. Since 2005, he has held the position of Artist Associate of Jazz Drums at Williams College and has also served as a clinician at numerous summer institutes including Jazz in July at UMass and Interplay Jazz Workshop.

Livingston Taylor

at Bobbie's Fall Series

Saturday, October 24, at 2pm

Tickets: $25 Children 16 and under • $50 Adults

Food provided by KJ Nosh for additional $15

There will be a 50% discount on tickets for front line workers.

Hot cider and donuts from Hilltop Orchards will be available for purchase on site.

Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide.

From top-40 hits "I Will Be in Love with You" and "I'll Come Running," to "I Can Dream of You" and "Boatman," the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston's creative output has continued unabated. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres-folk, pop, gospel, jazz-and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances.

Livingston has never stopped performing since those early coffeehouse days, shared the stage with major artists such as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull, and he maintains a busy concert schedule, touring internationally. He is a natural performer, peppering his shows with personal stories, anecdotes and ineffable warmth that connect him to his fans. His relaxed on-stage presence belies the depth of his musical knowledge, and fans might just as often be treated to a classic Gershwin or something from the best of Broadway.

SAFETY MEASURES

BTG has outlined procedures and protocols in a manner that is consistent with state and local mandated health and safety guidelines. Temperature scans and contactless ticket scanning will be done for patrons at their point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the space. Patrons will be required to wear masks. One way traffic patterns will be enforced. Additional safeguards will also be in place.

