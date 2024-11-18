Berkshire Theatre Group And The Trustees Of Reservations Announce Holiday Collaboration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and The Trustees of Reservations have announced a magical collaboration this winter. With a shared commitment to creating memorable experiences, this partnership promises a blend of theatre, nature and festive cheer.

This collaboration will allow patrons who purchase tickets to the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, returning again this holiday season to its original stage at Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre, an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for the same day to the 5pm entry of the renowned Winterlights at Naumkeag. This “double feature” opportunity invites theatergoers to immerse themselves in the timeless tale of A Christmas Carol at BTG, as well as a journey to Naumkeag’s Winterlights where historic gardens are transformed into a mesmerizing winter wonderland, uniting the power of live theatre with the enchanting spectacle of sparkling lights and festive artistry.

Patrons who purchase a ticket to any regular season performance of A Christmas Carol at The Unicorn Theatre will receive exclusive access to purchase tickets for Winterlights for 5pm entry on the same day as the performance. The ticket access is on a one for one basis. For example, one ticket to A Christmas Carol entitles you access to purchase one ticket to Winterlights; two tickets to A Christmas Carol entitles you access to two tickets to Winterlights and so on. Last year the Winterlights sold out, so this is another opportunity to get tickets.

Parking will be available at the Berkshire Theatre Group’s Unicorn Theatre for patrons who are attending both A Christmas Carol and Winterlights. Patrons should park as they normally would for their performance of A Christmas Carol and a Naumkeag representative will be there starting at 4:45pm to check patrons into Winterlights. For those who are only attending Winterlights, parking is at The Playhouse Theatre. To make the journey between both theatres and Naumkeag seamless, a complimentary shuttle service will be provided from the Unicorn Theatre parking lot, ensuring a hassle-free transition between the two venues.

This collaboration between Berkshire Theatre Group and Naumkeag celebrates the essence of the holiday season in Stockbridge, offering a unique opportunity for families, friends and theatre enthusiasts to come together and create lasting memories.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the box office by calling 413-997-4444. Ticket holders for A Christmas Carol will receive an email containing instructions to purchase tickets for Winterlights.

The BTG box office is open Tuesday through Saturday 12-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG’s Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

