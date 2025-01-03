Berkshire Pulse, A New Center For Dance And The Creative Arts, Announced In Downtown Housatonic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Pulse, Berkshire County's dynamic dance and performing arts education center celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025 has announced the recent purchase of an historic mill building in downtown Housatonic to serve as the organization's future, permanent home. Pulse closed on the 3-story, 13,350 square foot facility at 410 Park Street on December 20, 2024, made possible through gifts from several generous donors.

“Berkshire Pulse was founded with the core belief that dance and the creative arts can profoundly enrich peoples' lives—and that everyone should have direct access to the arts, regardless of their age, abilities, or life circumstances. Our community in Housatonic has been incredibly supportive of this mission since we first started holding classes here nearly 20 years ago, and we are grateful for their continued encouragement today,” said Bettina Montano, Founder and Artistic Director of Berkshire Pulse. “This new space will allow us to expand our programs, offer more opportunities for local artists, and deepen our impact and connection with the community. We can't wait to envision how our Pulse will evolve now that we finally have a permanent home and a place to grow.”

Early in 2025, Pulse will begin the planning process to refine the renovation designs, timeline, and funding requirements to convert 410 Park from a private residence to a new, dynamic dance and creative arts center. Project planning costs will be partially supported by a feasibility study grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council's Cultural Facilities Fund program.

The purchase of 410 Park was made possible thanks to the incredible generosity of several anonymous donors. Though the building's purchase and acquisition costs have already been fully underwritten through these contributions, the project's planning and construction expenses will need to be raised separately through an anticipated multi-million dollar capital campaign to be launched by Berkshire Pulse's Board of Directors and volunteers later in 2025.

“We are so grateful to these extraordinary donors whose transformational gifts have laid the foundation for what promises to be a bright new future for Pulse,” said Abigail Rollins, Executive Director of Berkshire Pulse. “And on the cusp of Pulse's 30th anniversary, we look forward to seeing how our future home will not only allow us to fulfill our mission in new, exciting ways, but also to serve as a community resource for Berkshire-area artists and families for generations to come.”

30 years ago, Bettina Montano began an afterschool program (initially called “The Flowering Child Performing Arts Program”) for children in a gym in Stockbridge, MA. Pulse has had many “homes” since its founding. Coincidentally, one of the locations rented to host Pulse classes in the early years - and Pulse's first home in Housatonic - was at 410 Park Street. Friends of the organization donated considerable time and resources to convert raw space on the bottom floors of 410 Park into two dance studios where Pulse held classes for seven years before the property was ultimately sold and converted into a private residence.

Today, Berkshire Pulse is a thriving, growing resource for the Berkshire region, including attracting students and artists from neighboring Columbia County, NY, and Litchfield County, CT. Since 2014, it has rented 6,500 square feet on the third floor of Rubin Mill (located next door at 420 Park Street) for its studios and administrative offices. Pulse will continue to operate its Youth Performing Arts and Community Classes at Rubin Mill for the next several years while it undergoes the construction and capital campaign work required for 410 Park. In addition to maintaining classes in Housatonic, Pulse will continue to offer its many off-site In-School and Community Outreach programs, including its expanded presence in Pittsfield through its partnership with the Berkshire Boys & Girls Club.

Pulse will share updates and additional information on renovation and fundraising plans for 410 Park in the months and years ahead.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE PULSE

Founded in 1995, Berkshire Pulse is a dynamic nonprofit center for creative arts whose mission is to build and strengthen community life through diverse and accessible programming including dance, movement, theater, music, and performance. By promoting participation in these educational and health-sustaining activities, Pulse enriches the lives of families and individuals of all ages throughout the region. Pulse offers community classes, for teens and adults, summer programs, and dance intensives serving over 830 youth and adults from age from 18 months to over 85 years. Pulse's in-school and outreach programs serve another 1400 students annually throughout the region. Workshops and performances reach hundreds more. More info: www.berkshirepulse.org.

