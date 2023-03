Barrington Stage Company Names Meredith Lynsey Schade as its New Managing Director

The score for the new film, Art Thief, is being recorded in the newly upgraded studio at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, with the next session on Thursday March 23.

March 18, 2023

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to the top at Nationals in Tampa Bay. A play about ambition, growing up, and yearning to embrace our bodies and our souls.