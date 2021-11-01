BWW Review: MACBETH IN STRIDE at American Repertory Theatre

"What's the difference between what you're taught and what you know?" are the first words the audience hears in Whitney White's "Macbeth in Stride." This rock concert meets Shakespearean play invites the audience to reflect on this question. Throughout our lives we are taught so many things that may seem contrary to what we know and what we believe. We were taught when we were younger that people are expected to act, speak, move, and even love a certain way. White's show uses a deconstructed version of Shakespeare's Macbeth to examine what we're taught about women, and more specifically Black women, and their place in society.

The show is led by White in the role of "Woman." She is a true powerhouse performer and commands attention from the second she steps onto the stage. The show begins with White and the Witches (played by Phoenix Best, Kira Sarai Helper, and Reggie D. White) discussing the role of women in Shakespeare and the world, and determining what White really wants. When asked by the witches what she wants she says "power." Power is something women don't really tend to get in Shakespeare's plays.

The score (written by White with orchestrations by her and music director Steven Cuevas) gracefully uses a wide range of genres to lead the audience through Woman's journey. The music flowed seamlessly and there was never a number that felt like it didn't belong. Overall, the music sounded great, however there were some moments where the band overpowered the vocalists. The music was separated by dialogue that used a perfect balance of comedy and drama. The audience always knew when they should laugh and during the more tense moments you could feel the tenseness through the audience.

The Witches served as the Greek chorus of the show and they added so much to it. They never faded into the background and never overpowered White. Most of the time their harmonies were perfectly balanced.

The role of Man was played by Charlie Thurston. I thought the choice to make this character the only white person on stage was an incredibly strong one. This show examined how Black woman are overpowered by white people (especially men) and so it makes sense that a white man would play the role of Macbeth. Thurston took the audience on an amazing character arc. When he first appears on stage, he gives off the vibe of a strong leader, but as the show goes on he slowly becomes more timid until his breaking point.

The overall design for this show was simple but effective. The set, designed by Dan Soule, was a rock concert stage with multiple layers. The lighting design, by Jeanette Oi-Suk, was a perfect mix of rock concert lighting with some theatrical lighting elements thrown in. The costumes, by Qween Jean, really supported the characters. White was always sparkly which helped the eye pay attention to her.

Directors Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar did a wonderful job at bringing this script and score to life. You can tell the truly understood the material and the message White wanted to put out.

I think everyone who can should get out and see this show. The performance I attended had a pretty diverse audience and everyone seemed to take something away from it. We are living in a revolution and this show really inspires you to get out and make a difference.

"Macbeth in Stride" is playing at The American Repertory Theatre until November 14th. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Photo by Lauren Miller