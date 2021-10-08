BTG Presents Concerts at The Colonial

This fall concerts return to the historic Colonial Theatre with a lineup of bands paying tribute to some of the greatest bands of all time, plus the 25th Anniversary celebration of a long term staple of the East Coast club and festival circuit. Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include: Lez Zeppelin (10/8), Reelin' in the Years: Celebrating the Music of Steely Dan (10/22), The Linda Ronstadt Experience with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh (11/6) and Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam (11/20).



Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling (413) 997-4444. BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front line workers. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. Ticket office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 12pm-5pm, or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain.

BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (Colonial Theatre/Colonial Big Tent) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Berkshire Theatre Festival/Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (Unicorn Theatre/Outside on the Great Lawn) Stockbridge, MA.

Lez Zeppelin

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 8 at 8pm

Tickets: $25

Founded in 2004, the all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has gained critical acclaim as one of the most exciting live acts around, becoming the first female rock act to pay homage to Led Zeppelin. Lez Zeppelin stays true to the musically audacious spirit of the original, delivering the legendary rock band's blistering arrangements and monstrous sound note-for-note at sold-out frenzied shows around the world. Legendary guitarist and Led Zeppelin founder, Jimmy Page said, "They played the Led Zeppelin music with an extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship."



What sets Lez Zeppelin apart is the seamless and unique way they infuse their gender-bending performance into the original material. They have been featured on the BBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, MTV, VH1, FOX and radio shows worldwide, such as Sirius XM and NPR. The group's first studio album, Lez Zeppelin, was produced by multi-Grammy Award-winner and producer/engineer, Eddie Kramer, whose long-term associations include: Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix and Kiss. The group's second LP, Lez Zeppelin I, is an authentic re-make of Led Zeppelin's first album, using the same vintage equipment employed by Led in 1968.



Since Lez Zeppelin's formation, the group has broken glass ceilings, whether it's playing on a catwalk above Times Square for 40,000, playing the main stage at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival or taking the stage at Madison Square Garden. Spin called them, "The most powerful all-female band in rock history."

Reelin' In the Years

Celebrating the Music of Steely Dan

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 22 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

Comprised of world class touring and recording session musicians that reads like a who's who in the music industry, including bandleader and drummer Jerry Marotta, Reelin' in the Years celebrates the timeless music of Steely Dan. Based in Woodstock, NY, Reelin' has sold out all of the major venues they have performed in for the last few years. Don't miss your chance to see this legendary group of musicians live in concert!

Bios:

Jerry Marotta (Drums /Vocals): Jerry has recorded & toured with Peter Gabriel, Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello, Hall & Oates, Sarah McLachlan, Indigo Girls and more. Currently, Jerry splits his time between Marotta Brothers, Security Project (w/Trey Gunn & Happy Rhodes), Flav Martin, & The Fragile Fate (w/Rupert Greenall - The Fixx).

David Jameson (Keyboards): When David is not playing with Reelin' you can find him feeling pink with Beyond the Wall or providing the synergy for the Security Project with Jerry Marotta, Trey Gunn & Happy Rhodes. Dave is also the co-founder of Gig Performer.

Matt Finck (Guitar): Matt has worked with Arnold McCuller, Steve Wilson, Randy Brecker, John Medeski, and others. Currently Matt is focused on his solo project Fat Mink.

Seth Glassman (Bass): Seth has toured and recorded with James Brown, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Aaron Neville, Elvis Costello, Brian Wilson, Little Steven, Paul Shaffer, Brian McKnight, Cyndi Lauper, Kenny Rogers, Carole King... And that's just scratching the surface.

Joey Eppard (Vocals): Joey is the guitarist & lead vocalist for the NY based progressive rock band 3. Joey has worked with many other artists including Parliament-Funkadelic and Bad Brains.

Lindsey Skeye (Vocals): Lindsey's band Skeye has received over 8 MILLION views on YouTube. Her cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police" was included in a recent episode of HBO's "Girls".

Chris Pasin (Trumpet): Chris has played with innumerable jazz greats including Dizzy Gillespie, Buddy Rich, John Lewis, & Slide Hampton.

Don Mikkelsen (Trombone): Highly respected, Don has played with everyone from Sinatra To Elvis. His Trombone can be heard on Peter Gabriel's "Sledgehammer' and countless others.

Jay Collins (Sax): Jay is perhaps best known for his saxophone and flute work with many artists including Gregg Allman, Little Feat, Levon Helm (of The Band), Donald Fagen & the Dukes of September (w/ Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs).

Bill Harris (Sax): Bill has toured and recorded with Spyro Gyra, Average White Band, Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Norah Jones, Jakob Dylan, Chaka Khan, Joss Stone, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Celine Dion, Natalie Merchant, and many, many more.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience

With American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, November 6 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

The Linda Ronstadt Experience is the premier touring tribute band showcasing chart-topping smash hits such as, "You're No Good," "When Will I Be Loved," "That'll Be The Day," "Blue Bayou" and many more classic hits by Jackson Brown, Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Warren Zevon and Little Feat to name a few! Come out and revel in the songs Linda Ronstadt brought to life so beautifully. Featuring American Idol finalist Tristan McIntosh, this show will take you on an emotional ride of purity, power and heartbreak.

Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, November 20 at 8pm

Tickets: $25

Rev Tor returns to The Colonial stage to celebrate The 25th Anniversary of The Rev Tor Band. Since 1996, Rev Tor has been a powerful presence on the East Coast club and festival circuit, performing in venues from Maine to Key West, Florida. Tor and his band have shared the stage with members of The Grateful Dead, Dead and Co., Phish, The Allman Brothers, and NRPS. Over a 25+ year career, he has performed at festivals and concerts with the likes of Leon Russel, Los Lobos, String Cheese Incident and many others. 2021 brings the release of Rev Tor's 8th album of original music Snake Oil on Smellydog Records.

Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam will feature guest appearances by: Max Mercier of Max Creek, Wanda Houston, Gina Coleman, Jason Webster, Brett Connors and many other friends and surprises still to be announced.