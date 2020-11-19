BSO NOW Launches Today

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced their new BSO NOW programming!

See an overview below:

BSO NOW OFFERINGS KICK OFF WITH THREE BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE STREAMS, HOSTED BY CALLIE CROSSLEY: MUSIC IN CHANGING TIMES, NOVEMBER 19, 26, AND DECEMBER 3, AT NOON, AT WWW.BSO.ORG/NOW



Boston Symphony Orchestra: Three Programs Exploring the Theme "American Promise"



Thursday, November 19, at noon

Ken-David Masur leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, From the New World, and Ives' The Unanswered Question; BSO musicians to be featured in chamber music performance of Florence Price's String Quartet in G

Former BSO Associate Conductor Ken-David Masur introduces BSO NOW with an explanation of the first three-week series theme "American Promise"

Thursday, November 26, at noon

Thomas Wilkins leads the BSO in Jessie Montgomery's Starburst; William Grant Still's Out of the Silence, and Duke Ellington's New World A-Comin', both featuring piano soloist Aaron Diehl; Ellington's Come Sunday, with Charlotte Blake Alston as narrator, and the fourth movement from Still's Symphony No. 4; BSO musicians to be featured in chamber music performance of Osvaldo Golijov's Lullaby and Doina (for program notes, click here)



Thursday, December 3, at noon

Marcelo Lehninger leads Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man and Appalachian Spring on a program with Joan Tower's Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1 and Barber's Adagio for Strings; BSO musicians to be featured in chamber music performance of Leila Adu-Gilmore's Alyssum



Please note: Each of the BSO's Music in Changing Times online video programs will include a magazine-style segment with musicians, composers, and conductors shedding light on the musical selections and themes associated with each program.

