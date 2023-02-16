Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BSO Appoints New Assistant Conductor, Samy Rachid

Rachid joins Earl Lee, appointed in 2021, as one of the BSO's two assistant conductors.

Feb. 16, 2023  
BSO Appoints New Assistant Conductor, Samy Rachid

The Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO) has announced that Samy Rachid has been appointed as new assistant conductor for a two-year term, effective in October 2023. BSO Music Director Andris Nelsons named Rachid to succeed Anna Rakitina in the position following an audition process. Rachid joins Earl Lee, appointed in 2021, as one of the BSO's two assistant conductors. The young French conductor will make his scheduled debut with the orchestra during the 2024 Tanglewood season, followed by subscription concerts at Symphony Hall during the BSO's 2024-25 season.

"All of us at the BSO are thrilled to welcome Samy Rachid as our new assistant conductor," said Anthony Fogg, William I. Bernell Vice President for Artistic Planning. "Samy's impressive international achievements as a cellist, as well as his emerging skills as a conductor of great individuality and insights, make him an especially exciting choice for the BSO. We look forward to his first concerts with the orchestra in summer 2024 at Tanglewood and to introducing him to Symphony Hall audiences in 2024-25. I know that Samy will be a wonderful addition to the BSO family."

"I am overjoyed to be joining the Boston Symphony Orchestra family," said Rachid. "I discovered classical music with a recording of Charles Munch with the BSO, which inspired me to become a professional musician. Working with Maestro Nelsons and the wonderful musicians of the BSO is a great honor, and I look forward to becoming part of the Boston community."

Formerly the cellist of the Arod Quartet, Samy Rachid left that ensemble in 2021 to focus on conducting, winning 2nd Prize of the Tokyo International Music Competition for Conducting. The same year he worked with France's Orchestre Elektra and was subsequently asked by the ensemble to become their music director for the 2022-23 season. He was a Conducting Fellow of the prestigious Verbier Festival 2022, where he worked with such renowned conductors as Gianandrea Noseda and Klaus Mäkelä, and took part of the Gstaad Conducting Academy, where he worked closely with Jaap von Zweden and became the first French conductor to be awarded the Academy's Neeme Järvi Prize. He is currently assistant conductor of the Opéra National du Rhin.

Rachid studies and works closely with Mathieu Herzog, assisting him with the Orchestre Appassionato on several projects and working with singers including Roberto Alagna, Ludovic Tezier, and Nadine Sierra. As cellist of the Arod Quartet, he worked with Quatuor Ebène and the Artemis Quartet. With the Arod Quartet, he won the First Prize and two special prizes at the Carl Nielsen String Quartet Competition in 2015, and the following year was awarded First Prize and two special prizes at the ARD Competition in Munich. He also recorded several albums for Warner Classics.

Since 2021, Rachid has conducted the NHK Symphony Orchestra, Gstaad Festival Orchestra, Verbier Festival Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, PKF Prague Philharmonia, Tokyo Philharmonic, New Japan Philharmonic, Sinfonie Orchester Biel Solothurn, Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg, Orchestre Symphonique de Mulhouse, and Hungarian Symphony Orchestra Szeged.



The Dance Complex Launches BLOOM RESIDENCY And PLATFORM-RAISING PROGRAM With Performances Photo
The Dance Complex Launches BLOOM RESIDENCY And PLATFORM-RAISING PROGRAM With Performances
The Dance Complex launches its pilot season of the BLOOM Residency and Platform-Raising Program with performances March 11-12 by Boston Dance Theatre and Khambatta Dance Company from Seattle.
Boston University School of Music: Opera Institute and School of Theatre to Present LITTLE Photo
Boston University School of Music: Opera Institute and School of Theatre to Present LITTLE WOMEN This Month
Boston University College of Fine Arts (CFA) School of Music: Opera Institute and School of Theatre will present Little Women, based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, at Boston University's Joan & Edgar Booth Theatre, with music and libretto by Mark Adamo.
Jacobs Pillow Announces 2023 Dance Festival, Featuring Nine Weeks of Performances This Sum Photo
Jacob's Pillow Announces 2023 Dance Festival, Featuring Nine Weeks of Performances This Summer
Following a milestone anniversary year, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival will celebrate its 91st season this summer.
Berkshire Pulse Announces Summer Intensive Programs for All Ages Photo
Berkshire Pulse Announces Summer Intensive Programs for All Ages
Berkshire Pulse, South County’s dynamic dance and performing arts education center located in the heart of Housatonic, has announced summer dance intensives for ages 4 to 18 running June through August, with morning and evening community classes for teens and adults of all ages and levels. 

More Hot Stories For You


The Dance Complex Launches BLOOM RESIDENCY And PLATFORM-RAISING PROGRAM With PerformancesThe Dance Complex Launches BLOOM RESIDENCY And PLATFORM-RAISING PROGRAM With Performances
February 15, 2023

The Dance Complex launches its pilot season of the BLOOM Residency and Platform-Raising Program with performances March 11-12 by Boston Dance Theatre and Khambatta Dance Company from Seattle.
Berkshire Pulse Announces Summer Intensive Programs for All AgesBerkshire Pulse Announces Summer Intensive Programs for All Ages
February 15, 2023

Berkshire Pulse, South County’s dynamic dance and performing arts education center located in the heart of Housatonic, has announced summer dance intensives for ages 4 to 18 running June through August, with morning and evening community classes for teens and adults of all ages and levels. 
Cotuit Center for the Arts Presents LOVE LETTERS GALACotuit Center for the Arts Presents LOVE LETTERS GALA
February 15, 2023

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, please join in for the Love Letters Gala, a special event to benefit the Center! The event features an elegant reception in the Gallery at 3:00pm, followed by a performance of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion at 4:00pm. Admission is free, and reservations are required. 
Andre Raphel Conducts the BSO in Subscription Series DebutAndre Raphel Conducts the BSO in Subscription Series Debut
February 14, 2023

Conductor André Raphel conducts the Boston Symphony Orchestra making his BSO Subscription series debut on March 3, 4 and 5, 2023.  He will be leading the opening program in the “Voices of Loss, Reckoning and Hope” Festival, a festival exploring complex social issues.  
Provincetown Theater Celebrate 13th Anniversary of THE 24-HOUR PLAYSProvincetown Theater Celebrate 13th Anniversary of THE 24-HOUR PLAYS
February 14, 2023

Produced in partnership with the Provincetown Playwrights’ Lab, the Provincetown Theater will present the 13th annual 24-Hour Plays at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA on the weekend of March 4 and 5.
share