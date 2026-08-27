BOUNCERS to Open at The Modern Theatre in Boston

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“There's sex in the air, and the hunt is on” in John Godber's BOUNCERS, opening October 1 at The Modern Theatre. Four bouncers show what happens on a Friday night in the bass thumping, booze soaked, bedlam of a UK discotheque, where throngs of the young descend in search of love, sex, and something better than their workaday lives.

Tickets are on sale now at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34432/production/1280397. Doors, beer and wine bar, and thumping music, at 7 p.m., Bouncers take the stage at 8 p.m., Thursdays, Friday as and Saturdays October 1 through October 24. Contact the box office at boxoffice@suffolk.edu

BOUNCERS has a storied history in the United Kingdom. Thousands of productions since its beginning in 1978. Among the most produced plays in England, listed as one of The National Theatre's Plays of the Century, 1990's productions won seven Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards and five Jefferson Awards in Chicago, and a mainstay in British theatre education curriculum.

'I first saw BOUNCERS in Chicago in 1991, laughed more than I have at any show, and I've been obsessed with it ever since,' says Director Bill Doncaster. 'This is four actors, playing dozens of characters, and feels more like a ride than a play. It twists and turns through the debauchery and hilarity of nightlife and reveals the sadness of youth desperate for a night out to break the monotony of lives with few prospects.'

'If you've ever gone out with the intention of getting to bed early, but instead crawled home at 3 a.m. having spent all your money, BOUNCERS feels all too familiar,' Doncaster says. 'I wouldn't be the first to say it's a great show for people who think they don't like 'theater'. It can turn from hilariously crass to deadly serious on a dime, and it's hard to know what comes next, and how it gets there.'

Presented by Visual City LLC and The Modern Theatre at Suffolk University, this production features many from the creative team that staged a critically acclaimed run at the historic Cantab Lounge with Stickball Productions in 2013, a run cut short closing weekend by the Boston Marathon manhunt. Doncaster, actors Joe Siriani (Lucky Eric) and Patrick Vincent Curran (Les), lighting designer Anthony Phelps, fight choreographer Meron Langsner all return, joined by actors Bradley Belanger (Judd) and Michael Ferrari (Ralph), choreographer Joanne 'Misses JoJo' Caidor of the Afmohip Dance Company, sound designer Jacques Matellus, assistant sound designer Deleyah Creese, and co-producers Doncaster and Sam Seidel.

BOUNCERS opens October 1 and runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through October 24 at The Modern Theatre at Suffolk University, 525 Washington Street, Boston. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34432/production/1280397

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