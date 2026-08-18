Review: HAMLET at Shakespeare & Company

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Now at Shakespeare & Company(S&Co.) - HAMLET. Shakespeare’s most searching play – a gripping story of grief, conscience, and the cost of inaction. Haunted by his father’s ghost, a young prince must navigate a world of secrets, power, and betrayal, where nothing is as it appears.

David Gow

Photo: Maggie Hall

Director of this production, Ariel Bock, provides this synopsis. “HAMLET tells the story of a world in chaos, of a country taken over by a popular ruler with a criminal past of disaffected young people, women who are sidelined or unheard or worse, of ambition, treachery, and more – all in the close-boundaried world of ‘Denmark’.” She compares the play to a rare and unique multifaceted gem and also said, “it is a tragedy of course, set in times as troubled as our own, and yet to me it never seems gloomy, but optimistic. It is illuminated by the relentless courage it takes to examine ourselves and our motives and times. I am excited, awed, and fortunate to spend time with this stellar cast exploring the Jewel”.

Eddie Shields, Jonathan Epstein, and

Yaala Muller

Photo: Maggie Hall

The cast includes A.J. Baldwin as Marcellus / Guildenstern / Player Queen / Fortinbras, Jonathan Epstein as Ghost / Polonius / Captain / Gravedigger, David Gow as Hamlet, Yaala Muller as Ophelia / Osric, “ranney” as Claudius, Eddie Shields as Barnardo / Laertes / Rosencrantz / Player king, J. Austyn Williamson as Horatio / Player Intern, and Kristin Wold as Gertrude. All of whom are indeed well skilled at their craft. David Gow makes playing the Danish Prince with all his twists and shifts seem natural and almost effortless. Jonathan Epstein is a delight to watch. He recites Shakespeare as if he was born to do so. Eddie Shields, juggles 4-characters with great dexterity, making each one unique and entertaining. Yaala Muller, a new arrival at S&Co. also shows significant dexterity not only as her Ophelia slips into madness, but also as Osric, switching from the ingenue, to an Italian man that she plays with much aplomb to our delight. Also, delightful and worth mentioning is the show's opening - a spry little dance the entire company participates in that seems to summarize or suggest as to the actions and story about to unfold.

The creative team for this production includes Set Designer Omid Akbari, Fight Choreographer Kevin G. Coleman, Movement / Choreography Susan Dibble, Sound Designer Brendan F. Doyle, Assistant Stage Manager Grace Goosman, Vocal Coach Rory Hammond, Light Designer Erika Johnson, Stage Manager Josh Rodrigues, and Costume Designer Arthur Wilson. Wilson has dressed the male characters in a very unique and creative way that seems to start with late twentieth century suits modified with puffy sleeves and such to achieve touches similar to those found in garments typically found in the Elizabethan period befitting Shakespeare’s work.

If you are a Shakespeare fan you are already aware that HAMLET is one of the biggies. Many of the quotable quotes: “To thine own self be true”, “Me thinks the lady doth protest too much”, and of course, “there is something rotten in the state of Denmark”, just to name a few. Yes, it is a tragedy but there are many lighthearted moments in the 2 hour and 20-minute runtime (with one intermission) as well. People really do flock to see HAMLET as evidenced by a nearly sold-out opening weekend.

HAMLET continues at the Tina Packer Playhouse on the beautiful campus of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox through August 30.

Kristin Wold, "ranney", Yaala Muller, and Jonathan Epstein

Photo: Maggie Hall

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