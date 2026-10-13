BORROMEO STRING QUARTET to Perform at Spire Center

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The Spire Center for Performing Arts will present the award-winning Borromeo String Quartet on Sunday, November 1, as part of the Spire’s Classical Serenades Series, which presents world-class chamber music throughout the year.

The Borromeo Quartet has been inspiring audiences for 35 years and has been the ensemble-in- residence at New England Conservatory for over three decades. The quartet has performed on major concert stages across the globe, including appearances at Carnegie Hall, the Berlin Philharmonie, Wigmore Hall, Suntory Hall, the Concertgebouw, Seoul Arts Center, the Shanghai Oriental Arts Center, and performed for many years with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Admired and sought after for both its fresh interpretations of the classical music canon and its championing of works by contemporary composers, the program on November 1 will present both. Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 18, No. 2 will open the program, followed by The Demons and Humans of Siyah-Kalem by Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol, and Caroline Shaw’s Entre’act. Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, Op. 74, “Harp,” will conclude the concert.

The Classical Serenades series continues with the Balourdet Quartet February 21, the Galvin Cello Quartet March 7, and Candlelight With Lenny Williams, Niav Maher & Friends March 21.

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts presents Borromeo String Quartet Sunday November 1 at 3pm (doors at 2pm).

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