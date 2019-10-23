August Wilson's FENCES Opens At New Umbrella Black Box Theater

Following the spectacular season opener 42nd Street in its mainstage, The Umbrella Stage Company will break in its newly constructed black box with an intimate and moving American classic, August Wilson's Fences. (Nov. 1-23).

"I am excited to direct this masterpiece by August Wilson, part of his canon 'American Century Cycle'," says director Michelle Aguillon. "Wilson explores the heritage and experience of Black Americans, decade by decade, over the course of the 20th century. It is considered to be one of the monumental feats in the history of American theatre. I am thrilled that Brian Boruta, Producing Artistic Director, wanted Fences to be the inaugural production in The Umbrella's new Black Box Theater."

Winner of both the Pulitzer and the Tony Award, August Wilson's Fences is a true American masterpiece. Deeply affecting and a profound theatrical experience, Fences focuses on Troy Maxson, a former star of the Negro baseball leagues who now works as a garbage man. Excluded as a black man from the major leagues, his bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and his son, who now wants his own chance to play ball.

"With one of the greatest roles ever written for the stage, Fences is a perfect way to introduce audiences to our flexible new Black Box," says Brian Boruta.

The show features Damon Singletary* as Troy Maxson, Daniel Rios, Jr.* as Lyons, Dwayne P. Mitchell* as Cory, as well as Shani Farrell as Rose, Arthur Williams, III as Jim Bono, Dominic Carter as Gabriel, and Valentina Garcia-Joseph as Raynell, with Scenic Design by Dan Daly, Sound Design by Aubrey Dube, Costume Design by Jeanne McPartland Keenan, Dramaturgy and props by Susan Harrington, Set Dressing by Sarajane Mullins.

For The Umbrella, Aguillon also directed Joy Luck Club, Disgraced, To Kill a Mockingbird, and True West, which earned DASH Awards for Best Production (Play). Last season, she also starred as Beatrice in The Umbrella's production of A View from the Bridge, and directed Vietgone (Company One), Augusta and Noble (Emerson Stage) and Sylvia (Theater Uncorked). She studied at San Francisco State University, California State University at Long Beach, and The National Theater in London, and has acted, directed, and produced in the Boston area for over 20 years with theaters including Hovey Players, Nora Theatre Company, Vokes Theater, Metro Stage Company, Turtle Lane Playhouse, and others.

The Umbrella Stage Company is part of the expansive Umbrella Arts Center (formerly Emerson Umbrella), a multifunction 501(c)3 nonprofit arts organization founded in 1983 in Concord, MA. Its expanded, six-show season ranges from high-kicking spectacle to punk rock musical to socially urgent drama, and is the first season staged in the brand-new, state-of-the-art performing arts facilities at 40 Stow Street. Season, Flex Pass, Group and Individual tickets are available at TheUmbrellaStage.org





