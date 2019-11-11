Atlanta's Laughing Matters Returns To Perform Murder Mystery Shows At D&B Marietta

Laughing Matters, Atlanta's longest running entertainment and education company, have been tapped by the Dave & Buster's Marietta location to bring murder mystery dinner theater to their guests. Performances will take place in D&B's private dining room. Shows will be performed every Saturday night at 7:30PM starting Saturday, November 30. Shows will have a six (6) week run and be performed by some of the top Atlanta area comedic talent. Directing the shows will be Tommy Futch - the owner of Laughing Matters.

The first murder mystery show is the holiday themed "Homicide For The Holidays." Set at the fictional toy story LaToysia, the staff is all gathered to find out who among them will be receive, as a bonus, the hottest toy of the season - the Star Wars Episode 9 Millennium Falcon Remote Control Lego Drone with HD camera capabilities. When the truck carrying these toys to the store goes missing, the toy store staff turn on each other faster than you can say "Season's Greetings." The situation soon escalates as one of them makes a deadly mistake.

Tommy Futch, who formed Laughing Matters in 1985, views performing murder mystery shows at Dave & Buster's Marietta as a kind of homecoming. "When Dave & Buster's first opened their Marietta location in the early 1990s, I was asked to direct their weekly murder mystery shows. Those weekly shows ended roughly 15-years ago. I'm very excited about bringing them back." When asked what new element will be incorporated into the shows, Futch explained, "The shows are going to have more interaction. There will be audience parts, but we will also be playing games and having trivia. It's going to be great, great fun for everyone."

Ticket prices for the show and a three (3) course meal are $49.95. Audience members

will have the opportunity to vote on the identity of the murderer and win prizes if correct.

There will also be prizes for the show's interactive event.

Dave & Buster's Marietta is located at 2215 D and B Drive SE, Marietta, Ga 30067

Phone Number: (770) 951-5554

Website: www.DaveandBusters.com





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You