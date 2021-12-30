ArtsEmerson Will Present ADAM Virtually

ArtsEmerson, Boston's leading presenter of contemporary world theater and film and the professional presenting and producing organization of Emerson College, is excited to present Adam virtually from Friday, January 28, 2022 at 5:00PM ET - Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 5:00PM ET.

Inspired by the life of Adam Kashmiry, Adam tells the remarkable story of a young trans man and his struggle across genders and borders to be himself. Originally a National Theatre of Scotland stage play, Adam has been reinvented as a compelling, theatrical on-screen drama.

"We are thrilled to return our Stage to Screen offerings in our 2021-2022 season," says David Howse, Executive Director at ArtsEmerson. "Adam features a stunning virtual online trans world choir who appear together on-screen singing Jocelyn Peck's choral original score, it's an amazing experience we cannot wait to bring to our audience members' screens."

Adam Kashmiry performs, as himself, in the leading role in Adam. Born in Alexandria, Egypt into a deeply conservative society, Adam was assigned female at birth but always knew he was a boy. Trapped with no way to describe this feeling, in a place where falling in love with the wrong person can get you killed, he knew he had to escape. What followed was beyond Adam's wildest dreams - an epic journey for the right to change his body, to the boy he knew himself to be.a??

Written by Frances Poet and directed by Cora Bissett and Louise Lockwood, this hour-long drama reworked for the screen focuses on Adam's isolating experiences in a Glasgow flat while awaiting a decision on his asylum claim. Trapped in a Catch 22 where he cannot prove his need for asylum as a trans man until he transitions but is unable to start transitioning until he is granted asylum, Adam is left alone to wrestle with his conflicting thoughts and feelings.

Adama??first premiered in a National Theatre of Scotland production at Edinburgh's Traverse Theatre in 2017 as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Since its award-winning opening run, the production has visited venues across the UK, including a run in London as part of the Battersea Arts Centre's Phoenix Season, as well as an international engagement at New York'sa??Skirballa??Festival in 2019. A one-man version of Adam performed by Adam Kashmiry premiered online at Thea??Shedinburgha??Fringe Festival in 2020.a??