ArtsEmerson Presents THEATRE FOR ONE This Month

ArtsEmerson has announced Theatre for One: We Are Here (Nairobi Edition) will be a virtual offering in it 2022/2023 season from November 04 - 20, 2022. In Theatre for One: We Are Here, one performer and one audience member will journey together in search of the answers through these deeply personal works that unfold in an intimate, shared moment. The vision of New York-based artistic director Christine Jones is a virtual theatrical experience that showcases six micro-plays by female writers/performers from Kenya. All of their stories find a way to question the link between ancestry and civilization, the real and the surreal, the inner being, and our external existence.

"What I love about Theatre for One in this virtual setting is that in one short performance, you are an active witness to a moment a world away," says ArtsEmerson Director of Special Programming Ronee Penoi. "This shared experience holds the spontaneity of in-person theater, the intimacy of a shared secret, and convenience of technology. There's nothing quite like it."

Tickets for Theatre for One: We Are Here are free with registration 24/7 at ArtsEmerson.org, or by calling 617-824-8400 (Tue-Sat from 12:00PM ET - 6:00PM ET). The Paramount Center Box Office (559 Washington Street, Boston) is open for walk-up service Thu-Sat from Noon - 6:00 PM ET. For performances on November 04 - 06, reservations will become available on Tuesday, November 01 at 12:00PM ET. For performances on Nov 17 -20, reservations will become available on Tuesday, November 15 at 12:00PM ET.