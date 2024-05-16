Berkshire Theatre Group Announces The Second Annual David Grover Scholarship Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chairs Dr. Michael and Kathleen Fabrizio, Chairs William and Rose Ann Sturgeon, along with Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) have announced The Second Annual David Grover Scholarship Concert “Here We Go Around Again” featuring Michael Fabrizio with Special Guests Michael Wartella and Kathy Jo Grover and Members of the Berkshire Theatre Group Youth Chorus. This scholarship concert will take place on Friday, July 19 at 5:30pm at Balderdash Cellars, Richmond, MA.

This event aims to raise funds for the David Grover Scholarship, which supports BTG Plays! year-round education programs and summer camp, providing local children with educational opportunities and mentorship within the performing arts. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Balderdash Cellars, attendees will enjoy an immersive experience of live music, delicious local wines and the company of fellow arts enthusiasts, all while making a positive impact on the next generation of performers.

The box office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

This unforgettable evening of live music and entertainment honors the legacy of the late David Grover, a cherished figure in the Berkshire community and a dedicated supporter of BTG's educational initiatives. The concert is a tribute to his memory and a commitment to continue his dedication to the arts and education and serves as a fundraising event with all proceeds directly benefiting BTG PLAYS! year-round education programs and summer camps, ensuring that the arts continue to thrive in our region.

Experience an evening of unforgettable music and heartfelt celebration, brimming with soul-stirring performances and the joyful spirit that defined David Grover. Michael Fabrizio, a celebrated artist in his own right, will grace the stage, enchanting the audience with his captivating voice and expert guitar artistry. Joining the lineup is the remarkable Michael Wartella, a Broadway performer and BTG Alumni. Kathy Jo Grover, David's beloved wife, will share her heartfelt words and memories, forging a personal connection that will resonate with all. She will also perform alongside her son Michael Wartella. The BTG Youth Chorus, a talented group of young performers, will also showcase their extraordinary abilities.

Come join us for The Second Annual David Grover Scholarship Event, "Here We Go Around Again," where we celebrate the spirit of music, community, and education. Your support will benefit BTG PLAYS! year-round education programs and summer camps, empowering the next generation of artists and creative minds.

Food will be available from La Chalupa y La Enchilada Food Truck.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be available for walk-up purchase.. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. To purchase tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact our box office by calling 413-997-4444.

