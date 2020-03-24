ArtsEmerson Calls An Early End To 10th Anniversary Season

ArtsEmerson will not present any performances and screenings remaining in its 19/20 10th Anniversary Season, continuing its support of urgent civic efforts to flatten the curve on the spread of the infectious coronavirus (COVID-19). In this way, we stand together by standing apart.

Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower has been rescheduled to play the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre October 01-04, 2020.

The organization's final two shows of its 10th Anniversary Season, 69º S. (The Shackleton Project) and Metamorphosis, have been cancelled. 69º S. was originally scheduled to play the Emerson Paramount Center April 28 - May 03, and Metamorphosis was scheduled to play the Paramount May 13 - 17.

ArtsEmerson's screenings of Wise Children (March 27 - 29) at the Paramount's Bright Family Screening Room have also been cancelled.

All ticket-holders will be notified directly with information and instructions as soon as possible. For anyone holding tickets to one of these performances, ArtsEmerson requests that patrons wait for an email with instructions rather than calling the box office. Staff members are working as quickly as possible in these challenging times.

At this time, ArtsEmerson' Summer Special Engagement - Step Afrika!'s Drumfolk - is scheduled to proceed as planned, playing the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre from July 22 - August 01.

"The decision to postpone Parable of the Sower and cancel all public programming of our 10th Anniversary Season were not easy decisions, but certainly the right ones," says ArtsEmerson Executive Director David C. Howse. "These are unsettling times, and still, we are called to act and make decisions based on the information that we have in this moment. Our team has moved well throughout the swift and abrupt transitions, and we are now focused on and preparing for our return to the theater. For us, the rainbow in this cloud is knowing that we will, when it is safe, return to our theaters."

ArtsEmerson has also discontinued in-person service at its box office. Phone or email service remains available during normal hours of operation, Tuesday - Saturday from 10am - 6pm, by calling 617.824.8400 or emailing Tickets@ArtsEmerson.org.

For more information, please visit www.ArtsEmerson.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You