Arlekin Players Theatre THE DYBBUK Now Extended Through June 30

Arlekin, the Needham-based theater company founded by Igor Golyak, has announced the extension of their acclaimed and sold out production of The Dybbuk, directed by Igor Golyak, now playing at The Vilna Shul, Boston's Center for Jewish Culture.

The Dybbuk, written by Roy Chen based on the play by S. Ansky, adapted by Golyak with Rachel Merrill Moss, also includes material from the translation by Joanchim Neugroschel, was produced by Sara Stackhouse, and adds five additional performances through June 30 after playing to packed, sold out audiences since it's opening on May 30.

The production stars Russian-born actors Andrey Burkovskiy (as Khonen/The Dybbuk) and Yana Gladkikh, features the Arlekin resident company as the dead souls, with Boston favorites Deb Martin as Frade and Robert Walsh as Sender.

The Dybbuk is an ancient, fantastical, mystical Yiddish folk tale; a story of love, family, displacement, and the restless Jewish soul, set in the heart of the historic sanctuary of The Vilna Shul, Boston's Center for Jewish Culture on Beacon Hill. Steeped in folklore and cultural tradition, it is the latest project undertaken by Arlekin Players Theatre as part of their Jewish Plays Initiative. Andrey Burkovskiy and Yana Gladkikh play the tragic young lovers hovering between the worlds of the living and the beyond.

Five additional performances have been added:

Wednesday, June 26 at 7:30pm

Thursday, June 27 at 7:30pm

Friday, June 28 at 7:30pm

Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm

Sunday, June 30 at 7pm

Golyak helmed the production and design team, designing the set with Sasha Kuznetsova, and collaborating closely with Costume and Properties Designer Sasha Ageeva, Lighting Designer Jeff Adelberg, Music Composer & Sound Designer by Fedor Zhuravlev, with dramaturgy by Rachel Merrill Moss.

Tickets go ON SALE at 9am Monday, June 10 at www.arlekinplayers.com.

