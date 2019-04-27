Arlekin Players Theatre presents The Stone, by German playwright Marius von Mayenburg. Directed by Arlekin Players Theatre's Artistic Director Igor Golyak (Elliot Norton Award-winning Diary of a Mad Man), the production will run May 17th through June 9th in Studio 368 at Hillside Avenue, Needham, MA. These performances are in Russian with audio-translation in English. The show will return September 13th - 22nd in English. Tickets range from $45 - $65. For more information and tickets, visit arlekinplayers.com or call 617-942-9822.

In 1935, a young couple purchases a house from a Jewish family in Dresden, Germany. The play follows the lives of the house's residents, who must grapple with their own identity while experiencing the reverberations created by 60 years of German history. As the house is passed from owner to owner, and generation to generation, the secrets buried in the garden and within the walls reveal themselves.

The Stone Production Team features David R. Gammons (scenographer), Jeff Adelberg (light design), Nastya Bugaeva (costume design), Jakov Jakoulov (original score), Vladimir Gusev (video designer) and an eight-member cast including Jenya Brodskaia (Conductor #1), Misha Tyutyunik (Conductor #2), Olga Sokolova (Hannah), Viktoriya Kovalenko (Heidrun), Darya Denisova (Witha), Rimma Gluzman (Mieze), Anna Kovalenko (Stefanie), and David Gamarnik (Wolfgang).

Marius von Mayenburg is a playwright, translator, dramaturg, director and one of the most widely produced German playwrights. Born in Munich in 1972, he studied Old German at University in Munich, before moving to Berlin in 1992, where he did a course in playwriting at the Hochschule der Künste from 1994 to 1998. In 1995 he completed a placement at the Münchner Kammerspiele. In 1998, he became a member of the artistic direction team at the Baracke, the Studio Theatre of the Deutsches Theater in Berlin. In 1999 he went with Thomas Ostermeier to work as artistic director and playwright-in-residence at the "Berliner Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz".His plays receive regular staging at Schaubühne/Berlin, Royal Court Theater/ London, and other venues around the world.

Arlekin Players Theatre was created in Boston in 2009 and has since toured to New York, Chicago, and Hartford, as well as to several international festivals. Arlekin takes strong pride in their emphasis on self-identity; they are a company of immigrants performing works that play on the ideas of cross-culture, home, and traditions, challenging the idea of nationality, and finding common themes that unite us all. Performances are in Russian, with simultaneous translation into English. The company makes its home in Needham, MA. For more information, visit www.arlekinplayers.com.





