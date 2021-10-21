Apollinaire Theatre Company Presents THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

Four actors take on 9 characters for 15 nights of high octane fun with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest! Enjoy this meta-comedy as some of Apollinaire's favorite actors bring you on their wild ride through this Wilde production.

Actors Brooks Reeves (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, Hamlet), Kody Grassett (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart), Ron Lacey (Uncle Vanya, Pool No Water), and Apollinaire new-comer Abigail Erdelatz play the the young romantics who fall in love with Ernest, the irresistible bad boy of London society.

The trouble is, Ernest doesn't exist. Under the watchful eye of Lady Bracknell(s), will the pairs of young lovers untangle their own web of lies, and will the newly minted Ernest win her approval despite an unlikely start in life in a handbag abandoned at Victoria station?

Tickets can be purchased by calling (617) 887-2336 or on-line at www.apollinairetheatre.com

Information and directions at www.apollinairetheatre.com.