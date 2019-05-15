Announcing YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN (REVISED) At The Colonial Theatre

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) will present You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised), featuring BTG'S 2019 Acting Intern company on August 17, directed by Alan Filderman, with music direction by Andrew Baumer and choreography by Tim McGarrigal. Tickets are specially priced at $5.

Based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schultz, the Peanuts gang are brought to life in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) by BTG's incredible Acting Interns. "Good ol' Charlie Brown" is the lovable loser in the zig-zag t-shirt-the kid who never gives up (even though he almost never wins). See Charlie Brown, Sally Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, and Snoopy display their wit and charm in this heartwarming revue of vignettes and songs, including: "My New Philosophy," "My Blanket and Me," "The Baseball Game," "Little Known Facts," "Suppertime," and "Happiness."

The original production of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown won both the Drama Desk Award and the Outer Critics Circle Award when it was first presented Off Broadway in 1967. This beloved musical was revived on Broadway in 1999 as You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) and ran for 149 performances at the Ambassador Theatre with award-winning performances by Roger Bart and Kristin Chenoweth as Snoopy and Sally.

Tickets to You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) are $5. To purchase tickets, contact the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield by calling 413-997-4444, or online at www.berkshiretheatregroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





