Americana Theatre Company Presents THE ROBBER BRIDEGROOM in July

Americana Theatre Company (ATC), Plymouth's professional theatre company, presents the rousing Robin Hood-esque, southern bluegrass musical tale "The Robber Bridegroom", playing Thursdays through Sundays from July 7 through 24, at Spire Center for Performing Arts, 25 ½ Court Street, Plymouth. "The Robber Bridegroom" is based on the novella by Eudora Welty, with book and lyrics by Alfred Uhry, and music by Robert Waldman. The production is directed by Michael Kirkland, with music direction by Sarah Troxler.

"This production represents a pivotal moment for Americana Theatre Company. Our cast not only performs their roles, but actually play all the instruments of a live bluegrass band as well - including piano, guitars, fiddles, banjo, bass and percussion. The Robber Bridegroom represents the true landscape of Americana on stage, captivating theatre lovers and music aficionados of the folk, country and bluegrass genres alike, theatrical elements we are thrilled to champion!" shares Derek Martin, ATC founder.

A rousing, bawdy, southern fairytale, "The Robber Bridegroom" is an enchanting musical from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the beloved book/movie "Driving Miss Daisy," Eudora Welty. Its music delves deep into the plot through its onstage cast-and-band as one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical! Set in 18th century Mississippi, the riveting tale is centered on Jamie Lockhart, a rascally robber of the woods, courting Rosamund, the sole daughter of the richest planter in the country. Fairytale aspirations derail when a double-mistaken identity and wacky hijinx tip the tale awry. An evil stepmother steps in, intent on Rosamund's demise, with her pea-brained henchman, skyrocketing the bedlam into a rollicking country romp!

"The Robber Bridegroom" features ATC company members Derek Martin as Jamie Lockhart/Guitar, Jesse Sullivan as Clement Musgrove, Erin Friday as Salome and David Friday as Little Harp. Special guest artists include Kelly Ann Dunn as Rosamund, Spencer Gayden as Big Harp/Percussion, Jesse Winton as Goat/Guitar, Angelica Vendetti as First Fiddle, Rachel Wambeke as Goat's Mother/Second Fiddle/Ensemble, Emma Harlow as Raven, Matthew Girard as Ensemble/Bass, Bob Sullivan as Banjo, Connor Northcutt and Payton Gobeille as Ensemble and Sarah Troxler as Music Director/Piano.

"This is simultaneously a musical theatre comedy and an immersive bluegrass concert all in one!" shares Jesse Sullivan, ATC artistic director. "We chose this show because it is the best musical you've never seen, and we're confident that our audience will have the best time they ever enjoyed attending our stellar productions, leaving them with a spring in their step and their heart!"

Tickets for "The Robber Bridegroom" are $35 for adults, $30 for students and seniors. Most performances begin at 7 pm, Sunday matinees perform at 2 pm. The production will abide by all state health safety guidelines for performing arts venues.

To purchase tickets to "The Robber Bridegroom," or for more information about Americana Theatre Company, visit americanatheatre.org/tickets, or call 508-591-0282. Spire Center for Performing Arts is handicap accessible, and paid public parking is available street side and in nearby public lots.